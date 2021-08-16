Utah warns that delta mutants will erode the effectiveness of the COVID vaccine





Since the advent of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causative agent of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in 2019, vaccines have been the most effective in alleviating its spread. A virus that has been regarded as a method. However, the rise of the Variant of Concern SARS-CoV-2 (VoC), especially the Delta variant, raises concerns about the effectiveness of the vaccine against these more contagious VoCs. These concerns were exacerbated by the increased prevalence of fully vaccinated individuals as a result of the worldwide spread of delta mutants.In fact, a recent study published on a preprint server medRxiv* We found that the decline in vaccine efficacy (VE) for COVID-19 in Utah corresponds to the prevalence of delta mutants in the region. study: Progression of delta mutants and reduced vaccine efficacy, warning from Utah.. Image Credit: Lazy_Bear / Shutterstock.com About research In October 2020, the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) began monitoring SARS-CoV-2VoC. By mid-April 2021, the first SARS-CoV-2 delta case was reported by UDOH. In the current study, researchers analyzed daily vaccination counts, as well as the percentage of SARS-CoV-2 mutants detected in infected patients. Daily VE combinations, including VE for the delta variant and all other variants, were also included in the analysis. Survey results The current study found that as of June 28, 2021, 54% of Utah’s population was fully vaccinated. More specifically, 52.9% of these individuals were vaccinated with Pfizer, 38.1% with Moderna, and 9.05% with the Janssen vaccine. Breakthrough cases and the percentage of fully vaccinated population in Utah per day, vaccine efficacy per day against SARS-CoV-2, and weekly sequence results. (A) A 14-day moving average of the proportion of breakthrough cases to the proportion of the vaccinated population (blue) from January 16, 2021 to June 28, 2021, and the breakthrough with vaccines. Efficacy in the range of 80% to 95% theoretical curve for the expected proportion of cases (gray dashed line). (B) A 14-day moving average of vaccine efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 from 16 January 2021 to 28 June 2021 and a 95% confidence interval (gray shaded area). (C) Weekly percentage of all sequenced samples by lineage from the week starting January 17, 2021 to the week starting June 13, 2021. In addition, the number of SARS-CoV-2 cases increased to 10.5% by the end of June, exceeding the expected value of 6.4%. With this increase in the number of cases, VE decreased from 90% in mid-May to 83% by the end of June. “This decrease in the effectiveness of available vaccines correlates with the arrival of new VOCs, not a decrease in immunity, and is of great concern.” This increase in cases and decrease in VE should be of concern as it indicates that delta mutants can cause the development of COVID-19, even in highly vaccinated populations. “If there is a consistent tendency for antigenic escape to increase as new mutants develop, it may ultimately compromise the effectiveness of the current vaccine and require massive re-vaccination.” *Important Notices medRxiv Publish preliminary scientific reports that should not be considered definitive as they are not peer-reviewed, guide clinical practice / health-related behaviors, and should not be treated as established information.

