According to CDC guidelines, everyone in Massachusetts must wear a mask indoors

“I’m curious about this new science, but unfortunately we need to update our recommendations.” In this April 6, 2021 file photo, bartender Dennis Angelov is pouring a drink into the Tin Pan Alley restaurant in Provincetown, Massachusetts. (AP Photo / Stephen Senne, File) According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 infection rates are high or fairly high in all counties in Massachusetts, so CDC guidelines require everyone to be masked indoors. Data posted by the CDC on Sunday show that Massachusetts, like neighboring states, is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 infection rates. The CDC classifies county and state infections as low, medium, parenchymal, or high. As of Sunday Massachusetts has high transmission speedsLast week, the positive rate for 7 days ranged from 3% to 4.9%, about 117 cases per 100,000 people. But let’s break it down further: 8 of Massachusetts 14 counties It has high transmission speeds such as Berkshire, Hampden, Essex, Suffolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Dukes, Nantucket, etc., and the rest have considerable transmission speeds. July 27, CDC updated mask guidelines Please note that people with high or significant COVID-19 infections should be masked indoors, regardless of vaccination status. CDC director Rochelle Walensky said it was primarily due to increased transmission of delta variants. “High viral load suggests an increased risk of infection, and unlike other variants, there is concern that vaccinated people infected with Delta may be infected with the virus. Is on the rise, “Wallensky said in July. According to NPR.. “This finding was of concern and was a crucial finding leading to the CDC’s updated mask recommendations … [which] Vaccinated civilians have been updated to prevent unknowingly transmitting the virus to others, including unvaccinated or immunocompromised loved ones. “ Massachusetts Profile Report | August 6, 2021 NS Julia Taliesin With Scribd Therefore, all of Massachusetts, and all bordering counties of New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York, have high or significant transmission rates and follow the CDC guidelines for these regions. Everyone should be masked indoors. “In rare cases, some people who have been vaccinated with the delta mutant after vaccination are contagious and spread the virus to others,” Warensky said. “I’m curious about this new science, but unfortunately we need to update our recommendations.” The state does not issue mask mandates, but some municipalities, such as Summerville, Salem and Belmont, are beginning to demand indoor masks from their residents. <a href="https://bgmcreative.survey.fm/should-indoor-masks-return">View survey</a> Newsletter registration Keep all the latest news from Boston.com up to date

