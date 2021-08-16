Covid-19 Jab suffers cardiac arrest after rehab, S’pore teen gets $ 225,000 in financial assistance, health news and top stories





Singapore-16 year old boy Suffering from cardiac arrest after the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine Steady recovery, receiving $ 225,000 Vaccine Injury Financial Support Program (VIFAP). The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement on Monday (August 16) that he is currently undergoing rehabilitation for inpatients and can perform activities of daily living without assistance. “He is likely to be discharged in the coming weeks, but will need outpatient rehabilitation for some time before returning to school and resuming other activities,” he said. The medical team added that he would continue his treatment and monitor his condition. The 16-year-old boy collapsed at home after a gym weightlifting session on July 3, six days after receiving the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech / Community vaccine. He developed acute severe myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, which led to cardiac arrest. The MOH said last month that teens trained “very heavy overweight.” He was in crisis in the intensive care unit of the National University Hospital (NUH). On Monday, MOH said myocarditis was likely a serious adverse event caused by the vaccine. The young man and his family receive a lump sum of $ 225,000 under VIFAP. “An independent clinical committee appointed to evaluate and arbitrate VIFAP applications made good improvements because his condition was severe and serious, but he was treated for some time to continue recovery. “We found that rehabilitation was needed,” MOH said. Ministry to people Avoid intense physical activity for a week After receiving the first and second doses of the vaccine. He added that if you experience chest pain, shortness of breath, or abnormal heartbeat, you should see a doctor immediately. People who develop myocarditis from the first dose of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine should not receive any further doses. In a written response from Congress last month, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said as of June 25, authorities were 451,000 under VIFAP against 102 applicants suffering from the serious side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine. He said he had approved dollar-equivalent financial assistance.

