What are the Scottish Covid self-quarantine rules when restrictions are changed elsewhere in the UK?

Self-quarantine Today, rules have changed in some parts of the UK, and adults with double jabs no longer need to be quarantined if they are in close contact.

People who live in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland and have been vaccinated twice do not need to be quarantined if they come into contact with someone who tests positive.

Scottish After the country crossed level 0 last week, new self-quarantine rules have already come into effect and many restrictions have been relaxed.

One of the important rules that has changed is self-quarantine. coronavirus First identified.

Older rules required that people in close contact with those who tested positive, regardless of vaccination status, should be quarantined.

Should I be quarantined if I come in contact with a positive case?

Above level 0, the requirement for self-isolation as close contact with positive cases has changed in fully vaccinated individuals, as long as they are asymptomatic.

You do not need to quarantine yourself as a close contact if:

Fully vaccinated, 14 days have passed since the second vaccination

You have undergone a negative PCR test since being advised to isolate as close contact. Must remain self-quarantined while waiting for PCR test results

The symptoms of COVID-19 do not appear.If symptoms occur at any stage, you should immediately self-quarantine and schedule a PCR test according to existing conventions.

If you are fully vaccinated, 14 days after your second vaccination, and your PCR test is negative, you do not need to self-quarantine as close contact.

Adults who are not fully vaccinated should continue to self-quarantine for 10 days if they are identified as having close contact with a person who tests positive.

If not fully vaccinated, receiving a negative PCR test result after being identified as close contact cannot leave self-quarantine.

What are the rules for England, Northern Ireland and Wales?

Double jab people in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland no longer need to be quarantined if they come into contact with someone who tests positive for the virus.

Instead of quarantining for 10 days, we recommend taking a PCR test, but this is not required.

In Wales, double-vaccinated adults can escape quarantine if they come into contact with coronavirus-positive cases, but it is recommended that they undergo PCR testing on days 2 and 8. ..

What are the rules for children?

If adolescents aged 5 to 17 are identified as close contacts, they should undergo a PCR test, but if the test is negative, self-quarantine can be terminated.

Close contact under the age of 5 is encouraged to undergo a PCR test. However, you do not have to be self-quarantined under the age of five. However, only if the symptoms do not appear.

What if the test is positive?

People who test positive should be quarantined for 10 days after the onset of symptoms, or for 10 days after the day when the test is positive if no symptoms are seen.

How about traveling abroad?

According to the traffic light system, international travel will continue to be subject to self-quarantine rules.

NS Green list -There is no quarantine for returnees.

NS Amber list -Fully vaccinated adults in the United Kingdom, the United States, and most European countries do not need to be self-quarantined upon arrival.

NS Red list -Adults must be quarantined for 10 days in a government-approved quarantine hotel, regardless of vaccination status.