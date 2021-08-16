Health
Can vaccination develop a long covid after a breakthrough infection?
Some groundbreaking cases among people who have been fully vaccinated with Covid-19 are unavoidable, but are unlikely to lead to hospitalization or death. However, one important question about breakthrough infections that remain unresolved is whether vaccinated people can develop so-called longcovids.
Long covid refers to a series of symptoms that can last weeks or months after an active infection, such as severe fatigue, brain fog, headaches, muscle aches, and sleep disorders. The syndrome is not well understood, Research suggests 10-30% of adults infected with the virus can experience long Covids, including those who have experienced only mild illness or no symptoms at all.
However, most of the data collected for long Covids is in the unvaccinated population. The risk of developing long Covids for fully vaccinated individuals infected after vaccination has not been studied.
in the meantime Preliminary survey In fact, it suggests that breakthrough cases can lead to symptoms that can last for weeks or months, but there are more questions than answers. What percentage of breakthrough cases cause protracted symptoms? How many of those people will recover? Are persistent symptoms after a breakthrough infection as severe as those that occur without vaccination?
“I don’t think we have enough data,” he said. Postcovid Care Center At Mount Sinai Health System in New York. “It’s too early to say. The population of people who get sick after vaccination is not very large so far, and there is no good follow-up mechanism for these patients.”
Recent Studies on Israeli Healthcare Workers Published in The New England Journal of Medicine Get a glimpse of the long Covid risk after a breakthrough infection. Of the 1,497 fully vaccinated health workers, 39 (about 2.6%) developed breakthrough infections. (All workers are believed to have been infected after contact with unvaccinated individuals, and studies were conducted before the delta mutant became predominant.)
Most of the breakthrough cases were mild or asymptomatic, but 7 (19 percent) of the 36 workers followed at 6 weeks remained symptomatic. These long Covid symptoms were a mixture of long-term loss of smell, persistent cough, malaise, weakness, dyspnea, or myalgia.
However, the authors of the study warn against drawing too many conclusions from the study. The sample size (only 7 patients) is small. The study was also designed to study antibody levels in infected individuals, said Dr. Gili Legev Yochai, director of the Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit. Sheva Medical Center.. It is not designed to study the long-term Covid risk after a breakthrough infection.
“That wasn’t the scope of this treatise,” said Dr. Regev-Yochay. “I don’t think we have the answer.”
Still, the fact that one in five healthcare professionals with a breakthrough infection has prolonged symptoms after six weeks is a peer review that a long Covid is possible after a breakthrough infection. Seems to be the first sign from research.
“People told me,’You are completely vaccinated. Why are you so careful?” Said Dr. Robert M. Wachter, a professor and director of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. rice field. “I’m still in a camp where I don’t want to get Covid. I don’t want to have a breakthrough infection,” he said.
Dr. Wachter said the data provide more evidence that vaccination should continue to take reasonable precautions to avoid the virus, despite the many limitations of Israeli studies. Said.
“Six weeks after the breakthrough, we take at face value that one in five people continue to feel clumsy,” said Dr. Wachter. “When I go to the grocery store, I feel like wearing two masks. It’s not too much of a hassle anyway.”
Complicating breakthrough infectious disease research is the fact that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only tracks post-vaccination infections that lead to hospitalization or death. The CDC continues to study breakthrough infectious diseases in several large cohorts, but the lack of data on all breakthrough cases causes frustration among scientists and patient advocacy groups. It has become.
Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale School of Medicine, who has been studying Covid for a long time, said: “If a mild breakthrough infection has turned into a long covid, we can’t figure out how many.”
Diana Berrent, founder of Survivor Corps, Facebook group An informal poll for people affected by Covid-19, which has about 171,000 members, found 24 people who said they had prolonged symptoms after a breakthrough infection. This is not a scientific sample and the case has not been validated, but polls show the need for more data on groundbreaking cases, Berend said.
“It can’t be extrapolated to the general public, but it’s a very strong signal that the CDC needs to report all groundbreaking incidents,” Berrent said. “I don’t know what I’m not counting.”
However, some experts predict that the proliferation of new cases caused by the spread of delta variants will unfortunately lead to more breakthrough cases in the coming months. Dr. Chen of Mount Sinai said it would take several months for a long Covid patient from a breakthrough infection to be enrolled in the study.
“We are waiting for these patients to appear at our doors,” said Dr. Chen.
Despite the lack of data, there is one obvious thing. Vaccination reduces the risk of covids getting infected and prolonging, said Athena Akrami, a neuroscientist at the University College London, who collected and published the data. From nearly 4,000 long Covid patients After developing the long Covid himself after the March 2020 match against Covid-19
“It’s simple math,” said Dr. Akrami. “Reducing infection automatically reduces the chances of a long Covid.”
