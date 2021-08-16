Aboriginal children make up 40% of Covid cases in western New South Wales | New South Wales

“Overwhelming majority” of Covid cases in the west New South Wales According to the local health district in western New South Wales, 40% of Aboriginal people are Aboriginal children between the ages of 10 and 19 who are unvaccinated.

Thirty-five new cases have been identified in Dubbo and one new case has been identified in Burke, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 98.

“This is a really serious warning for parents and children everywhere at the moment. Stay home. We know that Covid is somewhat prevalent in both schools, [and] Scott McLachlan, Chief Executive Officer of LHD in Western New South Wales, said:

Thousands of Pfizer vaccinations have arrived for distribution in the region, and plans are underway to expand the vaccination hub and test center, but the workforce is “expanding,” according to McClaclan.

Discussions are underway to deploy ADF personnel in the area as early as Wednesday to immunize in Walgett, Brewarrina and Burke. SES and emergency services are useful for testing.

Discussions are underway for ADF personnel to vaccinate in Walgett (pictured), Brewarrina and Burke. Photo: George Williams / Guardian

Accommodation has become available for those who cannot otherwise be isolated from their loved ones, he said.

Before, Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt dismissed the claim that low vaccination rates for Aboriginal people in the western region were due to poor deployment and confusion about vaccine safety information.

The minister told ABC Radio that he suspected that a “frightened” family had spread the virus and returned from another city.

“We need to keep track of frightened families who may return to their community, and that’s what happened. Because we need to stay away from each other rather than contain the infection and stay at home, we take a very positive position to ensure that people are tested, vaccinated and at home. I had to take it. “

He added: [vaccination] Available… [vaccine] The rate is too low, but vaccinations are done in the community, so people have to go and vaccinate.

“We are looking at ways to ensure that people overcome hesitation and overcome the fear of these blood clots read in the media.”

Linda Bernie, a spokesman for indigenous labor issues, said such a reaction was a “disturbance” given. Recent exposure to inadequate supply Of the recommended vaccine.

“The minister really focused on vaccine hesitation, and certainly it’s about communication, making sure that the right message comes from the right people,” she said.

“Clearly, it is effective for trusted people, medical professionals to visit door-to-door, explain to people where vaccines are available, explain the benefits of getting vaccines, and talk to people through fear. It works, and that’s what should be happening.

“I’m very tired of rhetoric,” Bernie said. “The federal government is responsible for the deployment of vaccines. So how can they ignore such a large Aboriginal population by crossing their fingers and expecting the best?

“Obviously they aren’t, so they can no longer claim to protect people.”