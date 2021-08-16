Regular exercise may reduce the risk of death, even in contaminated areas: studies





Regular exerciseA study published on Monday could reduce the risk of death from natural causes, even if done in areas with polluted air.

Researchers wanted to understand the effects of regular exercise and long-term exposure to particulate matter on the risk of death from natural causes. Their research is Canadian Medical Association JournalIncludes 384,130 adults in Taiwan, who have been followed for over 15 years from 2001 to 2016. Researchers have found that high levels of habitual exercise and exposure to low levels of air pollution are associated with a reduced risk of death from natural causes. On the other hand, researchers found that low levels of habitual exercise and high levels of exposure were associated with an increased risk of death. “Routine exercise reduces the risk of death regardless of exposure Air pollution, And air pollution generally increases the risk of death, regardless of habitual exercise, “said Xiang Qian Lao of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. “Therefore, habitual exercise should be promoted as a health improvement strategy, even for people living in relatively polluted areas,” Lao said.

This study was added to several other small studies conducted in the United States, Denmark, and Hong Kong, and found that regular exercise was beneficial even in contaminated areas. “To find out the applicability of our findings requires further research in areas with more serious air pollution,” the authors write in the study. The authors explained that both lack of exercise and air pollution have detrimental effects on health, and that adding an active lifestyle should not come at the expense of poor health due to air pollution. (Photo: Getty Images / Sinkstock) “Our research emphasizes the importance of mitigating air pollution, including reducing the harmful effects of air pollution and maximizing the beneficial effects of regular exercise,” they said. Researchers at the University of Sydney, Australia, who were not involved in the study, should be considered “syndemic” in the relevant commentary, as lack of exercise and air pollution together affect behavioral and health outcomes. Said that. Recommendations for safe exercise in contaminated areas such as indoor exercise and avoidance of walking and cycling on congested roads are unequal because people with low socioeconomic status often lack these options. It may contribute to. “Risk-reducing approaches that do not address the root causes of non-communicable diseases can exacerbate health inequality,” wrote commentary authors Ding Ding and Mona Elbarbary. “People should not be forced to choose between physical activity and air pollution,” they said. The author said that he lacked exercise Air pollution Adding an active lifestyle should not come at the expense of poor health due to air pollution, as it has a detrimental effect on health. Addressing both major public health issues through a synergistic, upstream system-level approach would bring long-term health benefits to humans and the planet, they added.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/health/regular-exercise-even-in-polluted-areas-may-cut-mortality-risk-study-7456311/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos