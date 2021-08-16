When will COVID Booster Shots be available? Who qualifies for the third vaccine?





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has clarified how certain people receive a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to increase protection against the spread of the coronavirus. Here’s what you need to know: Why was the booster dose approved? People with moderate to severe immunodeficiency, about 3% of the adult population in the United States, are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 and severe illness and may benefit from boosters. The CDC cited studies showing that immunocompromised people do not always build the same level of immunity after vaccination and can benefit from additional doses. Authorities also noted additional studies showing that fully vaccinated immunocompromised people account for the majority of hospitalized breakthrough cases. Who is the target of booster shots? The CDC recommends that additional doses be given to people with moderate and severe immunodeficiency. This includes people who: Receiving aggressive cancer treatment for tumor or blood cancer

Received an organ transplant and is taking a drug that suppresses the immune system

Have had a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medication to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, etc.)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Aggressive treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response Do you need a prescription or memo from your doctor’s memo? No. However, we recommend that you consult your healthcare provider for additional information. When will the booster be available? Boosters are currently available in most clinics and pharmacies. What is the target age? Pfizer boosters are allowed for immunocompromised people under the age of 12. An 18-year-old can receive a third dose of the Moderna vaccine. What is the timing of booster administration? Booster doses are recommended to be given at least 4 weeks after the second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. It is recommended that the booster be of the same type as the original dose. What happens if I get the J & J vaccine? Current, Get a booster who received a J & J single dose version of the vaccine. Research Currently in progress Determine if the J & J recipient needs a booster. What about side effects? The side effects of booster doses appear to be similar to those of the first vaccine. According to the CDC, injection site malaise and pain were the most commonly reported side effects, and overall, most symptoms were mild to moderate. Will boosters be available to everyone at any time? The Biden administration is reportedly working on a booster program for all Americans vaccinated in September. Rollout is rFollow the pattern of the first vaccination faithfully The first boost is directed to healthcare professionals, nursing home residents, and other older Americans.

