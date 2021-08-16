Health
Can Cheap Cholesterol Drugs Help Fight COVID-19?
- Laboratory studies have shown that cheap generics reduce SARS-CoV-2 infection in human cells by up to 70%.
- The drug, called fenofibrate, not only regulates cholesterol levels, but also destabilizes the SARS-CoV-2 peaplomer and blocks its binding to human cells.
- It was effective against all SARS-CoV-2 mutants tested in vitro by scientists.
International efforts involving scientists from the University of Kiel and the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom and the San Rafaele Institute of Science in Milan have made drugs previously used by people to control cholesterol levels effective against COVID. It turns out that it could be a cure. -19.
The results of the study will be published in the journal Pharmacology frontier..
Researchers first tested several licensed drugs. They look for something that disrupts the interaction between the viral spike protein (ie, the part of the virus that binds to the host cell) and the surface of human cells, and see if the drug can be reused as COVID-19. I looked it up. process.
Collaborative research author Dr. Alan RichardsonOf the University of Kiel Today’s medical news: “When I tested more than 100 drugs,
Scientists have developed fenofibrate
Around it
In laboratory experiments, researchers found that fenofibrate destabilized peplomers and
The drug is effective against alpha and beta variants of SARS-CoV-2, and the team is currently investigating its efficacy against delta variants.
“The drug affects multiple targets, not just peplomers, making resistance less likely to develop, and new mutants are unavoidable.”
— Dr. Alan Richardson
After experimenting with the isolated protein, other researchers on the team repeated the experiment with the live virus and found that fenofibrate was equally effective against the live virus.
Dr. Farhat Kanim |Principal investigator of the University of Birmingham’s Faculty of Biomedical Sciences has tested the drug against live viruses. She was optimistic about that possibility.
“We are very cautious and very excited. We cannot overlook the fact that there are high-risk patient groups who do not respond to the vaccine,” she said. MNT.. “There is still an urgent need to expand our drug weapons to treat SARS-CoV-2. […].. “
“The drug seems to work regardless of the spike mutation,” Dr. Kanim said.
Next, the researchers looked at the amount of virus-infected cells released after treatment with fenofibrate. In vitro.. They found a 60% reduction in virus release compared to untreated cells. Other drugs, such as statins, had no similar effect.
“Fenofibrate seems to be more effective than statins.”
-Dr. Farhat Kanim |
Virus replication and cell-cell spread are the causes of symptoms when the body tries to control the virus. Drugs that reduce the release of the virus should prevent severe illness and hospitalization and reduce the risk that people with SARS-CoV-2 will pass it on to others.
Because people can take the drug orally and the molecule is so cheap, fenofibrate is very much for low- and middle-income countries who could not proceed with vaccination if scientists replicated recent findings in clinical trials. It turns out to be valuable.
Dr. Richardson added: “Fenofibrate is widely available. The cost of the treatment course is estimated to be around £ 10-20. [$14–28].. “
Dr. Peter English, a former consultant for infectious disease management and the immediate chair of the BMA Public Health Commission, said:[i]If this in vitro finding leads to useful clinical effects, it may add another drug to our arsenal. Dr. English was not involved in recent research.
He adds:[a]However, at this time, the drug has not yet transitioned from laboratory-based research, so all of this is fairly speculative. “
All results are from laboratory trials, so the study authors advise paying attention to their findings. They are currently keen to begin clinical trials to evaluate fenofibrate as a potential treatment for COVID-19.
“We want to see clinical trials in high-risk populations in symptomatic areas and start treatment early to see if they prevent hospitalization,” Dr. Kanim said. MNT..
Live update on the latest developments on the novel coronavirus And click COVID-19. here..
