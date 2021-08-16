Can Cheap Cholesterol Drugs Help Fight COVID-19?

Share on Pinterest In vitro studies suggest that readily available drugs that regulate cholesterol levels may also help fight COVID-19.Morsa Images / Getty Images

Laboratory studies have shown that cheap generics reduce SARS-CoV-2 infection in human cells by up to 70%.

The drug, called fenofibrate, not only regulates cholesterol levels, but also destabilizes the SARS-CoV-2 peaplomer and blocks its binding to human cells.

It was effective against all SARS-CoV-2 mutants tested in vitro by scientists.

International efforts involving scientists from the University of Kiel and the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom and the San Rafaele Institute of Science in Milan have made drugs previously used by people to control cholesterol levels effective against COVID. It turns out that it could be a cure. -19.

The results of the study will be published in the journal Pharmacology frontier..

Researchers first tested several licensed drugs. They look for something that disrupts the interaction between the viral spike protein (ie, the part of the virus that binds to the host cell) and the surface of human cells, and see if the drug can be reused as COVID-19. I looked it up. process.

Collaborative research author Dr. Alan RichardsonOf the University of Kiel Today’s medical news: “When I tested more than 100 drugs, Fibric acid Most likely. At first, clofibrate looked good, but it had a negative effect, so I next looked at fenofibrate. “

Scientists have developed fenofibrate In the 1980s , And doctors have widely used it to control people’s cholesterol levels.It was popular until it was discovered StatinsIt has the added benefit of reducing the risk of heart disease.

Around it 30 million People all over the world are currently taking statins. However, some people who cannot tolerate statins are taking fenofibrate.