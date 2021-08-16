Health
First dose of COVID-19 vaccine provided to all adolescents aged 16 to 17 in the United Kingdom
All adolescents aged 16 to 17 in the United Kingdom will be provided with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Monday, August 23, to provide the significant protection provided by the vaccine before returning to school in September. It is supposed to be. Announced today (August 15th).
Tens of thousands of people in this age group have already been vaccinated at local vaccination sites and walk-in centers nationwide, and a drive to offer the first jab by a new date will bring teenagers in that age group. Build maximum immunity that allows you to spend the two weeks you need.
The NHS England has launched a new online walk insight finder to help children 16 and 17 years find the nearest available center. More sites will be online in the coming days and weeks.
People aged 16 and 17 can be vaccinated at one of the more than 800 GP-led regional vaccination sites. Thousands of people, including texts and letters, are invited to make reservations through the GP and walk-in centers to protect them, family and friends from the virus.
According to the latest data from Public Health England and the University of Cambridge, the vaccine has already saved about 84,600 lives and prevented 23.4 million infections and 66,900 hospitalizations in the UK by August 6.
Sajid Javid, Minister of Health, said:
“It’s great to see tens of thousands of young people already vaccinated. Thank you for helping us build more defenses against COVID-19 across the country.”
“I asked the UK NHS to provide the first dose of the vaccine to all people aged 16 and 17 by Monday, August 23, next week, before returning to college or six forms. It ensures that everyone has the opportunity to receive significant protection.
“Don’t delay. Get the jab as soon as possible, and you’ll be free to stay safe with the virus and give yourself, your family, and the community the protection you need.”
Teenagers under the age of 18 can book their vaccines online through the National Booking Service or by calling 119.
Children aged 12 to 15 years living with adults who are clinically vulnerable to COVID-19 or at high risk of serious viral illness are also contacted by the NHS in August prior to the new school. You are invited to get the vaccine by the 23rd. Year.
Young people have shown great enthusiasm for getting the vaccine, which allows them to safely enjoy what we missed, such as going to pubs and meeting family and friends. ..
Thanks to the NHS and volunteers for their continued dedication to protecting people from this virus. Encourage everyone else to get the vaccine as soon as possible. “
Nadim Zahawi, UK Vaccine Minister
Public Health Services (PHE) data show that the COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective against hospitalization from the UK’s predominant strain, the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant. .. Analysis shows that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96% effective and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 92% effective for hospitalization after two doses.
In the UK, a total of 87,421,381 doses were given, with 47,215,352 receiving the first dose (89.3%) and 40,206,029 receiving both doses (76%). Over 70% of people between the ages of 18 and 29 have already received the first dose.
The government works closely with the NHS for London-based nightclubs Heaven, soccer stadiums and national festivals.
Advice and information on the benefits of vaccination has been shared on all occasions, including through various partnerships with the industry, primarily for younger viewers.
The film is a short film that encourages people to get jabs, such as movie stars Jim Broadbent and Thandiwe Newton, and soccer players Harry Redknapp and Chris Kamala. Includes partnership with.
The government has also partnered with big companies such as dating apps, social media platforms, Uber and Deliveroo for advertising and incentives to get vaccines.
Dr. Nikki Kanani, NHS’s primary care medical director and deputy leader of the UK vaccination program, said:
“Thanks to the dedication and diligence of the NHS staff, more than 39 million people in the UK have already accepted the first people, including more than 250,000 young people under the age of 18.”
“When a teenager is preparing to return to school or college, or to return to his first full-time job, NHS staff will work to protect himself and others. We are doing everything we can to provide life-saving vaccines to young people as soon as possible. Qualified individuals should check the nearest walk-in center in the site finder today or book through the GP team when invited. I have.”
YouGov polls also show that the UK remains one of the top countries that wants or is already vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. According to ONS data released on August 9, 9 out of 10 adults (96%) reported positive feelings about the vaccine, and hesitation about the vaccine between the ages of 18 and 21 increased from 9% to 5%. Almost halved. Statistics also showed that hesitation in people aged 16 and 17 decreased from 14% to 11%.
Vaccines are free and available from thousands of vaccine centers, general practitioners and pharmacies. Approximately 98% of people live within 10 miles of the UK vaccination center, and vaccinations are given in places such as mosques, community centers and soccer stadiums.
