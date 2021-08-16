Does the spread of delta mutants interfere with herd immunity?

This seems likely to be confirmed as data A scholar at Imperial College London, UK, in charge of REACT1 research published in preprint format prior to peer review.

In a recent study randomly testing up to 150,000 people in the UK for COVID-19, scientists found that the delta mutant was completely predominant, reducing the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine to 49%. discovered.

This prompted Professor Polard to suggest that herd immunity is now “not possible.” People who do not have an immune response to the virus are vulnerable to infection if SARS-CoV-2 can still spread to a significant number of fully vaccinated people.

according to Professor Polard, “[t]The problem with this virus is [it is] It’s not measles. If 95% of people are vaccinated against measles, the virus cannot infect the population. “

“The Delta variant infects vaccinated people, which means that at some point anyone who has not yet been vaccinated will encounter the virus. […], And we have nothing to do [completely] Stop the transmission. “ – Professor Andrew Polard

Talk to MNT, Professor Sina CrackshankThe Department of Infectious Diseases, Immunology and Respiratory Medicine, University of Manchester, UK, said:[h]Erd immunization usually refers to the proportion of the population that needs immunity against an infection to protect a non-immunized person, and vaccination is the safest way to achieve this. “

“For true herd immunity, sufficient levels of vaccination and evidence of sterile immunity are needed. [that is,] You will not get vaccinated infections. “

“When [COVID-19]Evidence of complete sterile immunity for all individuals has not been obtained from either the vaccine or previous infection. Rather, for many, [to be] “Symptomatic treatment or partial protection from serious illness,” she added.

“”[As] Such vaccinated people can still be potentially infected and transmitted. [the] Virus to others. [However,] There is clear evidence that vaccinated people infect far less virus than unvaccinated people. “

Professor Pamela Valerie, Also in Manchester’s Department of Infectious Diseases, Immunology and Respiratory Medicine, MNT Professor Polard states that he is correct in his assessment that herd immunity is no longer possible.

“The important point is that the vaccine does not stop the infection of the delta mutant. As long as there is a lot of viral replication around the world, other mutants (which can also avoid complete immunity). Can occur. “She said.