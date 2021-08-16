Health
Does the spread of delta mutants interfere with herd immunity?
- Scientists wanted the population to develop herd immunity after vaccination. SARS-Reduces the risk of infection even in people who do not have antibodies to CoV-2, the virus.
- However, Professor Andrew Pollard, head of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said that herd immunity is “not possible” given how contagious the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is.
- Other health professionals remain optimistic despite the challenges posed by this rapidly expanding variant.
Professor Polard, who is also the chair Joint Committee on Immunization and ImmunizationAdvising the British government had submitted evidence to members of the House of Commons in the British Parliament.
His comment is Latest data from Real-time assessment of community infection 1 (REACT 1) A study suggesting that the COVID-19 vaccine is only 49% effective against delta variants of SARS-CoV-2.
As the outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 became a pandemic, scientists wanted the population to be able to develop herd immunity to the virus, following the promotion of effective vaccination.
Write to journal ImmunityDr. Haley E. Randolph, a candidate at the University of Chicago, Illinois, and Dr. Luis Barreiro, an associate professor at Chicago, said that herd immunity means that so many individuals in the population are immune to the virus and the virus stops spreading. It states that it explains a situation that could even decline.
As a result, even people who do not have an antibody response to the virus have some protection.
However, scientists say that delta variants of SARS-CoV-2, which are widespread in the United Kingdom and other countries around the world, are highly infectious and may reduce the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. I am concerned about.
This seems likely to be confirmed as data A scholar at Imperial College London, UK, in charge of REACT1 research published in preprint format prior to peer review.
In a recent study randomly testing up to 150,000 people in the UK for COVID-19, scientists found that the delta mutant was completely predominant, reducing the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine to 49%. discovered.
This prompted Professor Polard to suggest that herd immunity is now “not possible.” People who do not have an immune response to the virus are vulnerable to infection if SARS-CoV-2 can still spread to a significant number of fully vaccinated people.
according to Professor Polard, “[t]The problem with this virus is [it is] It’s not measles. If 95% of people are vaccinated against measles, the virus cannot infect the population. “
“The Delta variant infects vaccinated people, which means that at some point anyone who has not yet been vaccinated will encounter the virus. […], And we have nothing to do [completely] Stop the transmission. “
– Professor Andrew Polard
Talk to MNT, Professor Sina CrackshankThe Department of Infectious Diseases, Immunology and Respiratory Medicine, University of Manchester, UK, said:[h]Erd immunization usually refers to the proportion of the population that needs immunity against an infection to protect a non-immunized person, and vaccination is the safest way to achieve this. “
“For true herd immunity, sufficient levels of vaccination and evidence of sterile immunity are needed. [that is,] You will not get vaccinated infections. “
“When [COVID-19]Evidence of complete sterile immunity for all individuals has not been obtained from either the vaccine or previous infection. Rather, for many, [to be] “Symptomatic treatment or partial protection from serious illness,” she added.
“”[As] Such vaccinated people can still be potentially infected and transmitted. [the] Virus to others. [However,] There is clear evidence that vaccinated people infect far less virus than unvaccinated people. “
Professor Pamela Valerie, Also in Manchester’s Department of Infectious Diseases, Immunology and Respiratory Medicine, MNT Professor Polard states that he is correct in his assessment that herd immunity is no longer possible.
“The important point is that the vaccine does not stop the infection of the delta mutant. As long as there is a lot of viral replication around the world, other mutants (which can also avoid complete immunity). Can occur. “She said.
Nonetheless, both Professor Cruickshank and Professor Vallely argue that there are still positive points based on the latest data.
Professor Cruickshank said:[t]The effectiveness of the vaccine is slightly reduced to the delta mutant, but it is still high enough to provide sufficient levels of protection from symptomatic treatment and severe illness. [This] chime [the REACT 1] report [that showed] The majority of hospitalizations are unvaccinated individuals. “
According to Professor Valerie, “[w]Vaccines stop the serious illness of most people, so e may still be locally optimistic. Therefore, while some vaccinated people still appear to be able to become infected and replicate, the majority of those people are not ill, or at least not very ill. is. “
The effectiveness of the vaccine in protection against severe COVID-19 is one of the reasons Professor Cruickshank and Professor Vallely believe that booster shots are only needed for people who are very vulnerable to the disease.
Professor Cruickshank said: […]At this stage, it seems that there is no need to give boosters to people in their 50s or older. As under consideration, This needs to be reviewed as more data [come] NS. “
Another factor is whether the majority of people in poor countries should use vaccine doses as boosters.
In addition to the ethical considerations for vaccine distribution, Professor Vallely pointed out that there is a medical basis for ensuring that many people around the world are fully vaccinated. Opinion piece..
Professor Vallely said: As long as there is a high level of infection, there is a high level of replication, thus increasing the chances that the virus will mutate into a more serious form and / or move further away from vaccine control. “
“I’m not qualified to make ethical decisions, but it makes scientific sense to be vaccinated as soon as possible around the world to control a pandemic,” said Professor Valerie.
Live update on the latest developments on the novel coronavirus And click COVID-19. here..
