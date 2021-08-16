Here’s what you need to know about COVID-19’s breakthrough infections:

The COVID-19 vaccine used in the United States is very effective. However, at times, the coronavirus can infect vaccinated people and cause so-called breakthrough infections. So what are breakthrough infections, what are the symptoms, and how common are they?

If a person tests positive for COVID-19 at least 2 weeks after receiving all recommended doses of vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Consider them to have a breakthrough infection.

That is, a person who tests positive at least two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, is considered a case of breakthrough infection. According to the CDC, no vaccine is 100% effective, so breakthrough cases of the vaccine are “expected”.

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar in vaccinated and unvaccinated people, but there are some subtle differences.

Importantly, vaccination reduces the severity of COVID-19. In short, most of the groundbreaking cases are “mild” cases.In addition, according to the journal, two ongoing CDC-funded studies suggest that vaccinated people may have both milder cases and shorter illnesses than unvaccinated people. Suggests high JAMA ..

of One small study Researchers found that 5 complete and 11 partial vaccinated individuals who developed COVID-19 between December 14 and April 10 had a 58% lower risk of fever. did. Symptomatology in fully vaccinated people subsided 6 days ago, and vaccinated people averaged 2.3 days less ill in bed than unvaccinated people. rice field.

Nonetheless, the findings may not be very applicable today, as highly contagious delta mutants began to spread after the end of this study period.

There are also subtle differences in the most common symptoms between vaccinated and unvaccinated cases. Breakthrough cases tend to cause symptoms similar to a cold in the head. Live science previously reported ..by ZOE COVID study The top five symptoms of COVID-19 in people experiencing breakthrough infections are headache, runny nose, sneezing, sore throat, and loss of odor, but fever and persistence, which are common in unvaccinated people. There is no sexual cough or shortness of breath.

The 32-year-old JR Miller, who experienced a groundbreaking incident, felt like a “terrible cold.” Told the San Francisco Chronicle .. And 40-year-old Justin Robinson, who also had a groundbreaking incident, felt allergic and one morning, “I was swimming sideways for a while and my head was filled with water. “” His groundbreaking infection, like most others, felt chilly.

Others across the country had similar experiences.For example, 20-year-old JD Moore Told the Boston Globe His groundbreaking case was mild, “a little more symptomatic than a common cold, but not very crazy.”

But from time to time, even the groundbreaking cases can make you feel worse than a cold. “I’ve reached my limit completely. I had to take a nap many times. I had all the symptoms, including loss of appetite, headaches, congestion, fever, and sore throat,” said 40-year-old Jeff Davis. Told Globe. “I was a little surprised how hard it hit me. I certainly can’t imagine having this without the vaccine to the extent I was — I don’t want to.”

Uncommon, but may not be rare

It is still unclear how common mild or asymptomatic breakthrough infections are. However, due to the proliferation of highly contagious delta variants, it is more common and not “rare” than earlier this year.

The leaked internal CDC presentation estimates that as of July 24, the rate of symptomatic breakthrough infections among 162 million complete vaccinated individuals in the United States is approximately 35,000 per week. it was done. Live science previously reported .. In the week leading up to July 24, approximately 384,000 people tested positive for COVID-19. This suggests that less than 10% of new cases were breakthrough infections at the time.

Counting the true number of breakthrough cases is not easy. The CDC stopped tracking mild breakthrough infections in May. And until recently, authorities did not recommend that vaccinated people be tested for the virus if they were exposed to the case and did not experience any symptoms. In addition, people who take the COVID-19 test at home do not always report the results to the Department of State. Finally, only a handful of states or regions are tracking all asymptomatic, mild, and severe groundbreaking cases. All these factors suggest that the breakthrough case is underestimated.

Internal CDC slides suggest that breakthrough infections are more likely to occur in population environments and in less effective groups of vaccines, such as immunodeficiency and the elderly, but which factor is the cause of breakthrough infections. It is not clear if it increases the risk. , Live Science previously reported.

One thing that is clear is that serious breakthrough infections are extremely rare. As of August 2, just under 0.005%, or 1 in 20,000 complete vaccinations in the United States, has a severe breakthrough infection that can lead to hospitalization or death. .. In addition, according to data collected by the CDC from the state and local health departments, 7 out of 1 million fully vaccinated people died as a result of COVID-19. These data clearly show that the best way to protect yourself from the coronavirus is to get vaccinated.

In addition, unvaccinated populations may act as incubators for the evolution of potential new mutants, and their future mutants may be even more dangerous than Delta.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergic Infectious Diseases, said: Told McClatchy Wednesday (August 4th). “Unvaccinated people misunderstand that it’s their own, but it’s not. It’s all about everyone else.”

Originally published in Live Science.