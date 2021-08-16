Studies reveal how safe vaccinated people are from Covid-19

NSImagine being able to look into people’s blood and pick up a simple marker that shows exactly how well they are protected from Covid-19.

This understands what immunity to coronavirus looks like, how strongly the vaccine protects us over time, and how people who recover with Covid-19 are protected. It’s an urgent goal for scientists trying.

It’s been a year and a half since the pandemic broke out, and researchers have said that these “Correlation of protectionSeems like a step that can help track immunity persistence and speed up the development of additional vaccines.of Preprint paper Last week, a group of researchers from both academia and US health agencies reported the discovery of an immune correlation with Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine. This study showed an association between the level of antibody in the human system and the degree of antibody protection against Covid-19 and tested the hypothesis that antibodies could be used as a means of overall protection.

“There was a very clear correlation that the higher the level of antibody produced by the vaccine, the less likely it was to be infected with Covid-19,” said one of the authors of the paper, a USBiomedical biologist. Christopher Houchens says. Advanced Research and Development Bureau.

The team is working on similar research on other vaccines supported by Operation Warp Speed, such as Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, while other research groups are investigating other vaccines used worldwide. doing. addition Recently the study It also points out the use of antibody levels as a defense correlation.

An important advantage of knowing the defense correlation is that it may enable future vaccine approval. Currently available vaccines have passed the slogan of clinical trials involving tens of thousands of people. However, as vaccines become more and more available, it becomes difficult to involve volunteers in studies that may receive placebo. Most people will instead opt to take shots that they know will work.





From now on, depending on the type of evidence the regulator has decided to request, vaccine makers can instead study their shots with hundreds of people. Scientists can settle on certain antibody thresholds that shots must provoke to people to get a green light — if someone has enough antibodies to reach that level, they are protected. However, anything less than that is a precursor to the risk of infection.

For some other infections, researchers have not determined the exact correlation, but have roughly estimated the amount of antibody that needs to protect a person and used that level in regulatory decisions. doing. For example, influenza vaccination does not require annual clinical trials, but instead is approved in part based on the quality of the immune response produced by much smaller studies.

“It is very useful to know the correlation of protection,” said Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan’s vaccine and infectious disease tissue. He is not part of a research group studying the immune correlation of the Covid-19 vaccine. “It really helps to develop vaccine policies that maximize keeping people as safe as possible.”

The Food and Drug Administration did not answer questions about the authorities’ views on using protection correlations to approve future Covid-19 vaccines.

Establishing an immune correlation for a particular pathogen can help predict whether a vaccine will be effective, but in reality, protection is not dual. As Emory University biostatistician David Benkeser and another research author state, people do not move “from sitting on a duck to being completely protected from Covid.” ..

Rather, protection exists on a gradual scale, making people more or less susceptible to illness, depending on their immune status. In fact, studies focused on Moderna’s shots did not limit it to a particular cliff with completely reduced protection, but the higher the level of antibody someone has, the stronger the protection. I understand. In other words, the lower the antibody level or titer, the more likely it is that a breakthrough symptomatic case of Covid-19 will occur.

Knowing that, researchers can not only look at antibody titers to determine if a vaccine is totally effective. Rather, the titers generated by a group of vaccinated people can be used to estimate the estimated level of efficacy for a particular vaccine. This is usually a measurement established during a clinical trial.

The new study also highlighted the variability in people’s responses to vaccines. Although only a handful of vaccines are approved worldwide, factors such as age, weight, and genetics can affect how an individual’s immune system functions during priming. Some people simply react more strongly than others.

Scientists generally warn individuals who rely on antibody testing to determine their defense against Covid-19. The test can fail at such a detailed level, and as the researchers behind the new correlation study admit, look only at the antibodies and other parts of the immune response (B cells and T cells). Etc.) are also involved in maintenance People were protected from illness.

Nevertheless, immune correlation studies can broaden the debate about when or not people, or at least a group of specific people, will get booster shots. The research group will continue to follow research volunteers and track their antibody levels. If they decrease over time and, as a result, Covid-19 cases increase among those people, it may indicate the level at which people should receive another shot.

“We can track these individuals to see if their antibody titers are starting to decline, but at this point we don’t know how much they should decline. The third vaccine,” Houchens said. Said.