COVID: 3,674 new cases and 24 more victims-English

COVID: 3,674 new cases and 24 more victims
(ANSA)-Rome, August 16-There have been 3,674 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, with an additional 24 virus victims, the Ministry of Health said Monday.
This will be compared to 5,664 new cases and 19 victims on Sunday.
Approximately 74,021 or more tests were performed compared to 160,870 on Sunday.
The positive rate has risen from 3.5% to 4.9%.
Cases in the intensive care unit ranged from 20 to 404, and hospitalizations ranged from 172 to 3,334.
The number of cases since the start of the epidemic is currently 4,444,338 and the death toll is 128,456.
Recovered and discharged 4,187,186, an increase of 3,477 on Sunday.
The current plus is 128,696, an increase of 168. (ANSA).
