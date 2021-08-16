Studies find that there are good listeners associated with cognitive resilience





Can you count on someone who listens to you when you need to speak? If so, your brain may be more resilient in the face of future age and illness-related changes. the study It was published in the journal JAMA Network Open on Monday.

The authors of the current study found that among the elderly, the level of cognitive function before death was higher than expected, given the number of signs of Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders in the participants’ brains at autopsy. We have associated larger things with larger social network sizes.

Cognitive function It refers to a person’s psychic ability to learn, think, reason, solve problems, make decisions, remember, and pay attention.

Other studies have shown that adults with these signs do not always develop dementia in later years. Experts have dubbed this mysterious ability to remain cognitively intact despite age-related and disease-related changes in the brain as “cognitive resilience.”

Adobe stock New research shows that making listeners highly available can protect the resilience of the brain as it ages.

“There are different forms of support, and they are not consistently recorded in different ways of assessing social support, and often because they are all included in the aggregate score,” said New York University. Dr. Joel Salinas, Assistant Professor Lulu P. and David J. Levidow, Grossman and Principal Research Author of Neurology, said. School of medicine.

“Looking at how social support generally seems to promote health, whether it’s physical or mental health, I’m always specific about social support. I was wondering what it was. “He added. “It’s important to know if there is a particular form of social support that can improve our health, because it helps inform more targeted interventions.”

To answer this question, the authors analyzed data from 2,171 adults aged 45 and over, predominantly Caucasian and free of dementia and stroke. Participants reported how much five types of social support were available in their lives, based on five questions. Can anyone give me good advice on the problem? Is someone available to you who shows affection to you? Can you count on someone to provide you with emotional support? Finally, do you have as much contact as you want with someone you feel close to, someone you trust and trust?

The authors also measured depressive symptoms and educational background. Approximately nine months later, participants underwent brain MRI and neuropsychological tests to measure cognitive abilities.

For each unit of brain volume reduction, participants in their 40s or 50s with low listener availability were 4 years older than adults with high listener availability. Author found.. In contrast, in adults with high listener availability, the same amount of reduction in brain volume was associated with cognitive aging of only 0.25 years. The authors did not find these associations among adults over the age of 65.

“The literature has suggested for decades that socialization is an important protective and ameliorating factor for memory and cognition,” said Glenn R. Finney, a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology who was not involved in the study. The doctor said.

Finney, a professor of neurology at Geisinger Commonwealth Medical School in Pennsylvania, added by email. .. “If not, or if someone has fewer options to’listen’, it can be a risk to their brain health. ”

By making listeners available, Salinas said it could strengthen the parts of the brain that help maintain cognitive function and minimize health and age-related damage such as stress hormones and vascular disease. You may be able to. “It may be more affected early on,” Salinas said. “This may suggest that early in our lives, when we aim to improve listener availability, it is likely to have an impact in the future.”

A link between high listener availability and cognitive resilience was found in adults under the age of 65, but older people have time to incorporate such social support into their lives to help with brain health. There is no shortage.

“If anything, that means you should probably act now, not later, to get as much benefit from it as possible. The advantage of having a good listener in your life is the brain. It’s not just about your health, “he said. However, this study does help emphasize cognitive benefits. Salinas added that this can have a significant impact on adults’ ability to maintain independence, function well, interact with loved ones, and do what they love in their daily lives. Much longer than otherwise.

According to Salinas, why good listeners are more powerful than other forms of social support is still an issue that needs to be understood. The same is true for subtle differences in how often and when someone listens over the phone or directly. , And the key is just knowing that someone is there for you.

“It’s also important that this kind of work be repeated in a wider and more diverse population so that the results can be maintained and generalized to all,” Finney said.