



Chicago(NewsNation Now) — Arkansas nurses say they have no plans to vaccinate at this time, even after their father and stepmother died of COVID-19. "I was attacked from all over the world for my decision and was accused of the death of my parents," Shanda Parish told NewsNation. Parish said he respected his parents' decision not to vaccinate despite the backlash.

“There’s just not enough information there,” Parish said. “Since both my dad and I have blood coagulation disorders, the thrombotic situation was not safe for either of us to seize the opportunity.” Parish said she hasn’t worked since 2016 because of her disability. “I’m not an anti-vaxxer,” the parish said. “I firmly believe in vaccination. I have everything I have. I am vaccinated against the flu. I have been infected with pneumonia, but there is a lot of research behind it and it is safe. There’s been a lot of research going on to find out, so it’s okay. “ Biden team surprised by the rapid increase in the Taliban in Afghanistan

She said she still feels unsafe to get an injection, even if the FDA approves the vaccine. “If you really have existing conditions that make your chances higher, I recommend you get it,” Parish said. “But if you believe you don’t want it, or if the chances of not having enough research are too great, I stand behind the person who made the decision not to get it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nwahomepage.com/news/arkansas-nurse-loses-2-parents-to-covid-19-but-remains-hesitant-to-get-vaccinated/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

