



In the week ending Sunday, the number of new coronavirus cases surged again in central Ohio, with more than 1,800 new cases in Franklin County alone. Ohio saw an increase of 42.9%, with 17,429 cases reported across the state. Last week there were 12,196 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Ohio COVID Tracker: View the latest figures for cases, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations Ohio ranks 36th among the fastest per capita spreads of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, coronavirus cases in the United States increased by 20.3% from the previous week, with 914,968 cases reported. With 3.51% of the country’s population, Ohio had 1.9% of the country’s case last week. Nationally, 46 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Franklin County reported a total of 1,822 new cases and 3 deaths last week. A week ago, 1,319 cases and 3 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 134,177 cases and 1,502 deaths have been reported. COVID vaccine: Hospitals in the Columbus area are ready to administer third shots to qualified hospitals Delaware County reported 228 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 222 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 19,686 cases and 138 deaths have been reported. Fairfield County reported 212 cases and 3 deaths last week. A week ago, 172 cases and 3 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 17,296 cases and 210 deaths have been reported. Licking County reported 266 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 167 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 17,377 cases and 228 deaths have been reported. Union County reported 76 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 62 cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 6,072 cases and 49 deaths have been reported. Pickaway County reported 130 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, 59 cases and 0 deaths were reported. Through the pandemic, 8,970 cases and 123 deaths have been reported. Within Ohio, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita occurred in the Scioto, Paulding, and Pike counties. Franklin County added the newest cases overall, with 1,822 cases. Hamilton County, 1,347 cases. And Kaiyahoga County, 1,342. Weekly cases increased in 82 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the Franklin, Montgomery, and Hamilton counties. >> See how your community has progressed in recent cases of coronavirus Ohio ranks 35th in the state with at least one vaccination, with 51.2% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 59.7%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, Ohio reported 115,654 vaccinations, including 72,579 initial doses. Last week, the state received 109,892 vaccinations, including 73,117 initial doses. Overall, Ohio reported a total of 11,329,969 doses. Throughout Ohio, cases decreased in five counties, with the highest in Guernsey, Gaul, and Maegus. In Ohio, 58 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, zero deaths were reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,159,759 people have been coronavirus-positive and 20,614 have died from the disease in Ohio, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 36,678,753 people are positive and 621,635 have died. >> Follow coronavirus cases across the United States USA TODAY analyzed data from a federal hospital on Sunday, August 15th. COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state: Last week: 3,305

Week before: 2,750

4 weeks ago: 1,874 COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in Japan: Last week: 122,551

Week before: 103,585

USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

