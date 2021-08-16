Health
Find out why older people and diabetics are more vulnerable to covid-19
New Delhi: A new study by Chen-Yu Zhang’s group in Nanjing found that low numbers of endogenous non-coding small RNAs, peripheral blood microRNAs (miRNAs), caused elderly and diabetics to covid- It is more vulnerable to 19. University, China.
This research was supported by grants from China’s China Science and Technology Major Projects, China National Basic Research Program (973 Program), China National Natural Science Fund, and China National Natural Science Fund Major Research Program Training Program. , Jiangsu Natural Science Foundation and Chuo University Basic Research Fund.
The study, entitled “Reduced inhibition of exosome miRNAs for SARS-CoV-2 replication underlies poor outcomes in the elderly and diabetics,” was published last week in the Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy.
Serum exosomes containing these miRNAs from adolescents (the major vector of circulating RNA) may strongly inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication, but this inhibitory effect was diminished in older diabetic patients.
Clinical data worldwide show that elderly and comorbid patients are at increased risk of developing serious complications from covid-19 and have a higher mortality rate. However, there is no scientific explanation for this phenomenon.
Through high-throughput sequencing and bioinformatics analysis, the group has four miRNAs (miR-7-5p, miR-24-3p, miR-145-5p, miR-223) that are significantly reduced in the elderly and diabetic groups. -3p) has been identified. These miRNAs, either exosomes or free, can directly inhibit S protein expression and SARS-CoV-2 replication. This phenomenon is significantly reduced in the elderly and diabetics.
In addition, three of the four circulating miRNAs were significantly increased in the sera of healthy volunteers after 8 weeks of continuous exercise. Serum exosomes isolated from these volunteers also showed a stronger inhibitory effect on S protein expression and SARS-CoV-2 replication, the authors said.
“This study shows for the first time that our own endogenous miRNAs can directly inhibit the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In a previous study by the group, about 89% of viruses that infect humans are targeted by human miRNAs. This is not surprising, as it has already been shown that it can be. ” They added “RNA protection” and protection of cells from foreign nucleic acids.
Classical immunology says that the mammalian immune system is protein-based and immunoprotection is provided by antibodies, cytokines, interferons, and more. Studies by the Zhang group show that miRNAs are an important component of the endogenous RNA-based immune system for combating viral infections.
“There are several factors that can increase the risk of covid-19 in older people, including poor organ function, diabetes, weakness, and weakened immunity. Age is also unlikely to be repaired. These important protective effects, miRNAs, have been attenuated in this study, which can lead to genetic damage, “said Anoop Mithra, president of the Fortis-C-DOC Center for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology. The doctor says.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
download
App now !!
..
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/science/health/know-why-elderly-and-diabetics-are-more-vulnerable-to-covid19-11629116394943.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]