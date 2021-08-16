York County has the highest possible COVID-19 infection rate tracked by the CDC





As of Monday, York County had a “high” infection rate. This is the most serious infection level on a scale created by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After entering the “substantial” stage last week (a threshold that recommends wearing masks indoors even for people who are fully vaccinated with the CDC), York is now at high rates of infection elsewhere. It has joined 26 counties. Designation requires more than 100 cases per 100,000 people in 7 days, or a positive rate of at least 10%. “This is important,” said Dr. Matt Howie, director of medical care at York City Health Department. “This is certainly another surge. I think what’s happening right now is primarily related to the penetration of delta variants into our community.” The county’s positive rate was 7.1% and was followed from August 6th to Thursday, but according to state health department data, the county had 134 cases per 100,000 people in seven days. This is the highest since May 10, when 147 cases per 100,000 were reported. The county record was in the midst of a surge last winter, with 778 on December 31st. more:“It’s difficult here”: Demand for homeless shelters increases during the pandemic more:York City monitoring program is executable, but tax.payers may be the problem In light of the recent surge in incidents, Governor Tom Wolf announced last week that employees of state-owned medical and collective medical facilities need to be vaccinated or have weekly tests by September 7. Did. However, past state health departments have stated that they have no intention of reviving previous measures such as mask mandates throughout the state. The Wolf administration and local health officials attribute the increase in cases across the state to the delta mutant, the most contagious variant of COVID-19. They also say that vaccination is the most effective action that residents can take to dodge mutants, or at least protect them from more serious symptoms in the event of a breakthrough case. I emphasized. “The government has fully vaccinated itself and its loved ones, especially those who are too young to be vaccinated, from COVID-19 and all other variants. We continue to encourage you to receive it, “said Maggie Burton, a spokesman for the State Department of Health. Like what you are reading?Consideration subscribe Support local journalism. According to the CDC, about 49% of York County residents are fully vaccinated. As of Monday, there were 1,062 residents per 100,000 who were first vaccinated in the last 14 days. This is a 15% increase from 921 in the previous 14 days. Howie believes that although vaccination rates are high, the increasing trend in initial doses is due to increased awareness of delta mutants. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 87% of samples contained mutations in areas including Delaware, Washington, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. State and county level data were not available. “I’m concerned about the rate of change, how fast this has progressed,” says Howie. “The number of hospitalizations is increasing rapidly.” Between August 6 and Thursday, York County received an average of 35 daily hospitalizations associated with COVID-19, according to the State Department of Health. This is a 14% increase over the previous 7 days when the number was 21. As of Monday, 277 additional COVID-19 cases have been reported in York County since Saturday, for a total of 48,557 cases since the outbreak began, the State Department of Health reported. No new deaths were reported in the three days, with 840 deaths. Editor’s Note: The percentage of individuals vaccinated at the state and county levels varies between the State Health Department and the CDC. This is because the state counts only residents who have been vaccinated in their home county or state, while the CDC also includes residents who have been vaccinated outside the county or state of residence. In addition, the graph showing the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths per day in York County is based on data from the State Department of Health. — You can contact Logan Hullinger at [email protected] or on Twitter (@LoganHullYD).

