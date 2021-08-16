COVID-19 can confuse the body’s “fight or flight” system

COVID-19 can be confusing Do you fight or run away Response, a small new study suggests.

Coronavirus can infect various organs in the body, including the brain. Previous studies have shown that, in rare cases, SARS-CoV-2 infection can cause various forms of brain damage, including fatal inflammation. Live science previously reported .. In some cases, the virus is also associated with the patient’s “brain fog” and other psychiatric problems. According to another live science report ..

However, a typical COVID-19 infection, Nervous system .. In a new study, researchers recruited a small group of young adults in the United States who were recovering or recovering from COVID-19 to see if the coronavirus causes changes in the sympathetic nervous system.

The sympathetic nervous system, which regulates involuntary physical functions such as blood pressure, dilated pupils, and body temperature, facilitates the body’s fight-or-flight response. In the face of dangers such as the approach of wild animals, the sympathetic nervous system causes the release of hormones, increasing arousal and heart rate and sending excess blood to the muscles. According to live science ..

“Fight or flight” is a stressful situation, such as when a bear is chasing you, said Abigail Stickford, an assistant professor of health and exercise science at North Carolina State University and a senior author of research. It’s a great mechanism. ” Carolina. “But if the system is chronically elevated or stimulated, it’s not that great.”

Stickford and her team recruited 16 previously healthy young adults who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 more than two weeks before visiting the lab and had mild cases. .. Researchers used electrodes, blood pressure, and heart rate to record neural activity while participants were resting and while they were plunging their hands into an ice bath. This is a heart test known as the “cold presser test”. They compared their results with uninfected healthy young adult controls.

Researchers found that young adults recovering from SARS-CoV-2 infection had increased resting sympathetic nerve activity compared to healthy controls. However, during the cold presser test, there was no difference in heart rate, blood pressure, or sympathetic nerve activity. That is, their fight-or-flight response was more active when they didn’t have to be at rest, but the system was still able to respond appropriately to the threat.

Participants who recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection were also sympathetic when they were asked to perform an “orthostatic challenge” or when they quickly stood up from a sitting or lying position. We found that activity increased and heart rate increased significantly compared to healthy controls.

Results, as many experts speculate that COVID-19 affects the sympathetic nervous system, based on the infected person’s heart rate data and reports of symptoms such as elevated heart rate and changes in cognitive function. “It’s not surprising at all,” Stickford told Live Science in an email. .. “But these participants were very young, healthy, and had mild symptoms, so in that respect was Surprisingly “

The authors state that if the results apply to older people infected with COVID-19, “there can be significant adverse effects on cardiovascular health.”

Is it just SARS-CoV-2 or all viruses?

No one knows why or how the virus causes changes in the sympathetic nervous system, but the virus causes inflammation, which leads to increased sympathetic nervous system activity, Stickford said.

Still, that doesn’t mean that other viruses aren’t causing these changes.

Dr. Igor Vaz of the University of Miami School of Medicine, who was not involved in the study, believes the results would have been more robust if the control group were not healthy individuals but individuals who had recovered from another viral infection. Influenza etc. “The use of the control group as a healthy individual is not only because these complications are due solely to SARS-CoV-2 and people are recovering from the viral infection, but also a” letter to the editor “. I wrote in.Which one Release In response to research.

of response In response to the letter, the authors would have gained more insight into the exact effects of SARS-CoV-2 on the nervous system by comparison with other infectious diseases, but in such a variety. Given the limitations, he admitted that “the research plan was the most appropriate starting point.” As access to the patient population.

The biggest limitation of the study is that researchers do not know what the participants’ nervous system activity looked like before the diagnosis of COVID-19, Stickford said. However, the changes in the fight-or-flight response in this young and healthy population are likely to be temporary, Stickford added. When the viral load decreases, the inflammation in the body decreases, and ” [sympathetic nervous system] Activity will also decline a little. ”

Researchers continue to track these participants, but none have developed “long COVID.” This is a phenomenon in which symptoms continue for several months after a person is infected.

People who suffer from long COVID continue to show symptoms that suggest nervous system dysfunction, so if these participants develop long COVID, “there will be more in the story.”

Survey results were released on June 26th Physiology Journal ..

Originally published in Live Science.