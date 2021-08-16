The report warns that delays in service put women at a higher risk of breast cancer





A group of medical professionals warn that women in New South Wales are at risk of increased death from cancer. The Radiation Therapy Advisory Group (RTAG), an alliance of cancer patient advocates, healthcare providers, health technology vendors and oncology experts, will release a report on Tuesday highlighting delayed screening and the risks of breast cancer diagnosis. Australian medical professionals say they expect that when regular screening services are resumed, “patients will present with more advanced cancer because they missed the screening and were not diagnosed.” Roslyn Cronin is fortunate to have an early diagnosis of breast cancer last November. credit:Dean Seawell According to the report, Australia saw a 145,000 decrease in mammograms between January and June last year compared to the same period in 2018. During the blockade in Victoria last year, breast cancer screening rates fell by 37% and breast cancer surgery fell by 33%. By October 2020, Victoria had 2530 fewer cancer diagnoses, including 301 breast cancer cases.

BreastScreen NSW announced on Monday that it will temporarily suspend all regular breast screenings by Thursday to release staff to assist in the management of COVID-19. Loading Vicki Durston, director of policy and advocacy for Breast Cancer Network Australia, said COVID-19 has not changed the fact that 55 Australians are diagnosed with breast cancer daily. “Victoria continues to be challenged with the serious consequences of a temporary outage of essential services,” she said. “As a result of shutting down the public Breast Screen service for four weeks, the woman was later diagnosed and needed more radical treatment. “We hear from many women in New South Wales who do not have access to screening appointments in the foreseeable future and many cancer patients who have not left home to seek medical care.”

