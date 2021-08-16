The department reports 1,558 new cases, 51 in the ICU

The Ministry of Health reported 1,558 new cases of coronavirus.

The number of viruses being treated at the hospital is 262, an increase of 14 from yesterday.

There were 51 patients being treated in the intensive care unit, an increase of 3 yesterday.

Chief Medical Officers say that despite rising levels of vaccination, very high levels of illness are widespread in the community.

Dr. Tony Holohan said the delta variant allowed the coronavirus to “regain a foothold in Ireland” and that the spread of the virus was being monitored with concern.

“Vaccines will help us turn the tide, but we’re not there yet,” he said.

“We need to give vaccines time and space to build levels of protection across all demographics so that we can continue to move forward with the reopening of all sectors of society and the economy.”

Dr. Holohan urged people to get the Covid vaccine over the next few weeks and strictly follow public health guidelines, especially for the reopening of school next month.

Meanwhile, the director of the University Hospital Limerick intensive care unit said that those who have Covid-19 in the ICU are primarily unvaccinated or fully vaccinated, but have underlying health conditions. I am.

Regarding RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Dr. Catherine Motherway said, “Many people have not yet been vaccinated for a variety of reasons.”

“We are now seeing many people in the younger age group coming to us, mainly because of the way the vaccination program is deployed, which is less vaccinated than the elderly.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated, it’s the same as last time. You’ll have respiratory failure. You’ll really get sick. Generally, you have underlying illnesses such as obesity, heart disease, and lung disease, and those patients are ours. I’m coming to you. “

Dr. Catherine Motherway (Photo: RollingNews.ie)

According to the latest HSE data, the hospital system currently has 31 adult ICU beds free of charge, with a total of 296 adult ICU beds open and staffed. 252 public beds are also free.

Dr. Motherway said, “hopefully,” the number of people in the ICU will not reach the height seen in January of this year due to the ongoing development of vaccination programs.

“It’s much better than it used to be, but it’s still a challenge,” she said.

“We still have to follow public health guidelines,” she added, and she said she thought we were “stuck in a mask for quite some time.”

Dr. Motherway urged those who have not yet been vaccinated to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

The story of the latest coronavirus

“We all need to continue what we do. If you are not vaccinated, get vaccinated.

“This is enough. It’s really, really important to you, to your safety, to the safety of your family, and to the safety of the general public.”

Dr. Motherway argued that the vaccine made a difference.

“There is no doubt that vaccination has completely saved lives in the last few months.

“Without a vaccination program, far more people will get sick and far more people will be seen in the ICU.”

On Twitter this afternoon, Paul Reed, Head of Health Service Executive, said 6.3 million vaccines had been administered nationwide so far.

Interestingly, we have administered over 6.3 million vaccines and completed over 6.3 million. # COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Lab test so far. Two major organizations that did not exist to this level before Covid protect us all. Everyone involved in both of these operations is really proud of us all. @HSELive — Paul Reed (@paulreiddublin) August 16, 2021

Virus “find unvaccinated people”

The chairman of the IMO GP committee said he had seen in his practice over the past two weeks that “the virus is finding people who have not been vaccinated.”

Regarding today’s RTÉ with Philip Boucher-Hayes, Dr. Dennis McCaulejye said unfortunately some people, including those who were vaccinated, were very ill and needed to go to the hospital. rice field.

“Vaccines generally protect them when it happens, but it doesn’t always happen, especially if they have serious health problems,” said Dr. McCawley.

From his experience, he said, about 10-15% of cases occur in people who have already been vaccinated. He said North Donegal has “a very high incidence due to its close relationship with Delhi.”

Dr. McCawley said he believed that socializing was the main source of infection.

He states: “This is an indoor contact with people who have not been vaccinated and are not wearing masks.

“At this stage, I don’t think there is any difference between the bar in Delhi and the get-together in northern Donegal.

“We expect the number of Ireland to continue to grow next month.”