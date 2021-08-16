The Waterloo region adds 18 new COVID-19 cases.Currently, more than 800,000 vaccines have been administered





WATERLOO-Public health in the Waterloo region recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. This is because healthcare partners across the region are currently receiving over 800,000 COVID-19 vaccines. The latest cases total 18,676 in the region, including 18,247 resolved infections, 138 active cases, and 286 deaths. Of the 18 new cases, 6 were young people under the age of 19. Meanwhile, another 926 vaccine jabs were armed on Sunday, bringing the total number of doses given in the Waterloo region to 800,161. Over 84.2 percent of the eligible population have been vaccinated at least once, and 75.87 percent of people over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated. One COVID-19 outbreak has been declared resolved in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are four active outbreaks throughout the region. Admissions and intensive care unit admissions have not changed since Sunday’s report and remain at 18 and 11, respectively. In the Monday update, another 24 COVID-19 infections were identified as variants of the case of concern, most of which were associated with the Delta variant. Variant cases identified in 4,935 labs have been tracked in the region. The breakdown of variants in the Waterloo region is as follows: 3,124 is an alpha version, first identified in the United Kingdom and initially known as B.1.1.7.

21 is a beta version, first detected in South Africa and formerly known as B.1.315.

98 is a gamma variant that was first discovered in Brazil and labeled P.1.

1,422 is a delta variant, first discovered in India and formerly known as B.1.617.

Mutations were detected in 270 cases, but no mutant strains have been identified yet Over 500 COVID-19 cases were recorded for 5 consecutive days across the state. The 526 new infections reported on Monday will bring the total number of cases in Ontario to 542,797. The state’s seven-day average increased significantly from 283 at this point last week to 469. With files from CTV Toronto.

