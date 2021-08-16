Middlesex since Friday-1 death in London, 58 new COVID-19 cases

Recent development:

For the first time since July 30, the health unit reported COVID-related deaths. The person was a woman in her 60s who was reported dead on Saturday. The health unit states that she was not vaccinated and had nothing to do with the care facility. Currently, 232 people have died of COVID-19 in the area.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Over the weekend, there were 20 new cases on Saturday and 21 new cases on Sunday. According to the health sector, 64% of positive cases are unvaccinated, just over 24% are vaccinated once and nearly 12% are fully vaccinated.

Currently, Middlesex-London has 115 active cases, more than double the number of active cases in the region at the beginning of August.

According to MLHU data, the average daily 7 days in the region is up to 16.

Over the weekend, 648 people were tested for COVID-19 at the Curling Heights Community Center.

The London Health Sciences Center (LHSC) says it is treating eight patients with COVID-19-related illnesses. There are no more than 5 critical care patients.

LHSC currently has less than five staff members, tested positive for the virus, and is in quarantine.

Pop-up vaccination clinic is here

There are two pop-up clinic vaccination clinics from 1:30 pm to 6:30 pm on Mondays. One is Ealing Public School on 840 Hamilton Road and the other is Kensal Park Public School on 328 Springbank Drive.

From 1:30 pm to 6:30 pm on Tuesday, there is a clinic at 927 Osgood Drive at Nicholas Wilson Public School.

Visit the MLHU website for a complete list of pop-up walk-in clinics this week. here..

Lots of pop-up clinics are coming this week, including the first “Doses Till Dark” clinic in Richmond Row next Friday / Saturday. If you still need a first or second dose, go to a nearby clinic and #GetVaxxed !! & Mdash;@MLHealthUnit

COVID-19 update across the region

Southwestern Public Health reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Monday with no new deaths. Elgin-Oxford currently has 28 known ongoing cases.

Huron Perth Public Heath reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday with no deaths. There are 15 known active cases in the area.