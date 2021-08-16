COVID-19 vaccine works to protect others

Claim: Vaccination with COVID-19 benefits only those who have been vaccinated

As Americans continue to fight COVID-19, there continues to be controversy and misinformation about vaccines.

One virus image Falsely argue that the decision to vaccinate yourself does not affect others.

“I’m vaccinated, but if it only benefits me, how can it be a citizen’s duty to get the C19 vaccine? I’m still infected and C19 Can infect vaccinated and unvaccinated people, “the tweet claims. “Vaccination choices must be personal.”

The image shared on Instagram on August 11th August 10th tweet from the doctor..

account Frequent tweet support For taking ivermectin to protect against COVID-19 Not a proven cure It can be dangerous.

But experts say this approach is wrong. Vaccination with COVID-19 protects those who have been vaccinated, those who choose not to be vaccinated, and those who are not eligible to be vaccinated.

Vaccination protects members of your community

Experts say that vaccination benefits at the individual and community level.

Vaccination can reduce the risk of both individuals getting COVID-19 and giving it to someone else. Emily R. Smith, Epidemiologist and associate professor at the Milkin Institute School of Public Health, George Washington University.