COVID-19: Middlesex London 58 New Case One Death Since Friday-London

As of Monday Middlesex-London Health Unit (((MLHU) Add another 58 COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Cases since last update on Friday and 25 recoveries.



Of the 58 new cases, 20 were reported on Saturday, 21 on Sunday and 17 on Monday, according to MLHU.

Another death was reported on Saturday. This is a woman in her 60s who has nothing to do with long-term care or retirement homes.

This brings the total number of cases to 12,974, resulting in 115 active cases, 12,627 recovery and 232 deaths.

Of all cases reported since July 5, the health sector states that 64% involved fully unvaccinated people and 11.5% involved fully vaccinated people. ..

The number of mutant strains of concern identified increased by 16 from Friday to 3,679. Of the 16 new cases, 15 are delta variants and one is a gamma variant.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,381 alpha variants

171 cases of delta variant

121 gamma variants

Two beta cases

One case of kappa variant

One case of the first identified Zeta variant

There are also two cases listed using the old code number. One is described as B.1.617 and the other is listed as B.1.617.3.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 11,726 COVID-19 cases have been identified in London, 382 at Middlesex Center and 336 at Strathroy-Caradoc.

In the remaining cases, 182 are Thames Center, 77 are Lucan Biddulph, 58 are Southwest Middlesex, 55 are North Middlesex, 15 are Adelaide Metcalf, 6 are Newbury, and 137 are pending. The place.

For more information, see Health Unit Middlesex-Summary of COVID-19 Cases in London..

hospitalization

The London Health Sciences Center states that it is treating eight inpatients with COVID-19, of whom less than five are in the intensive care unit.

To protect patient privacy, LHSC will only provide a specific number if there are more than five.

Less than 5 LHSC employees tested positive for COVID-19.

At St. Joseph Healthcare London, the organization reports a case involving a patient or resident of the Parkwood Institute’s Mental Healthcare Building. It has nothing to do with the outbreak.



Institutional outbreak

MLHU announced a new outbreak on August 13th on the ground floor of a retirement home in Grandwood Park.

According to MLHU, the outbreak was declared after the outbreak was declared at the Pound Mills Children’s Center on July 30.

Middlesex-London Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a restaurant in London, Ontario, after 15 patrons have tested positive.

The health unit is 209 John St on Friday. He states that he has been notified of three cases related to Delilah’s in.

MLHU was notified on Saturday about 12 more cases.

Health center investigators say some people attended a rally in a private residence together while also attending a restaurant while infected.

















Vaccination and testing

Of the residents over the age of 12, 81.4% have been vaccinated at least once and 69.7% have been fully vaccinated.

According to MLHU, all deaths reported in the area since July 1 were associated with people who were not completely vaccinated.

Only one complete vaccinated person was hospitalized after July 1st, accounting for 7.7% of all hospitalizations after July 5th.

Of all cases reported after July 5, 11.8 percent (or 43 cases) are associated with fully vaccinated people.

On the health unit website, residents Pop-up clinic, Mass vaccination clinics and pharmaciesGuidance for vaccinated people Outside the state or country; Transportation support For those in need; more..

Anyone looking for a COVID-19 test The location of the test site on the health unit website..

The positive test rate for the region was 1.3% for the week of August 1st, down from 1.4% for the week of July 25th.

Ontario

Ontario reports 526 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, The number of cases has exceeded 500 for 5 consecutive days. The total number of cases in the state is currently 556,087.

Of the 526 new cases recorded, data indicate that 353 were unvaccinated, 60 were partially vaccinated, and 113 were fully vaccinated. rice field.

According to a report on Monday, 128 cases were recorded in Toronto, 83 cases in the Peel area, 66 cases in the York area, 52 cases in Hamilton, and 46 cases in Windsor-Essex.

All other local public health departments reported less than 40 new cases in state reports.

Since Saturday, no new deaths have been recorded, leaving the state dead at 9,418.

There are more than 9.5 million people who are fully immunized with two doses, which is 73.5 percent of the eligible (12+) population. The initial dose range is 81.5 percent.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported 12 COVID-19 cases since Friday, 11 recovery as of Monday, a total of 4,025 cases, 28 activities, 3,913 recovery and 84 deaths.

Of the 28 active cases, 8 are in St. Thomas, 7 are in Woodstock, 6 are in Islemer, and the remaining cases are in less than 2 communities. The number of cases for each municipality is Of the health unit Dashboard..

According to SWPH, no one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.



The number of variants of the case of concern has increased from 16 to 940, of which 769 are listed as alpha variants, 118 as deltas (increase by 1) and 53 as beta.



No active organized outbreaks have been reported in this area.

The test positive rate for the region was 1.4% in the week of August 1st, unchanged from the week of July 25th.

As of August 15, 80.4% of residents over the age of 12 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 70.7% have received two doses, according to SWPH.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccination eligibility, bookings and cancellations of bookings is available: Found on the Health Unit website..

People can also add their name to the health unit every week Same-day vaccination list, Also known as a cancellation list.

Please select a local pharmacy We also continue to provide COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported 9 cases on Friday, with a total of 3,656 cases, 14 active, 3,574 recovered, and 68 died.

The latest death involving someone in their 70s was reported on July 26.

The number of mutants of concern identified increased by one to a total of 690.



According to Bluewater Health, there are currently two patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Lambton Public Health has not reported an active outbreak in the area.

The positive test rate for the region was 0.34% for the week of August 1st, down from 0.82% for the week of July 25th.

LPH said Friday that the update of vaccination data was “postponed” due to a delay in reporting. According to LPH, 76.4% of people over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and as of Thursday 69.5% have been fully vaccinated.



Those who can be vaccinated with urgent notice are advised to sign up for Lamton Public Health Daily Vaccine standby list..

Residents can book and rebook COVID-19 vaccine reservations Use the health unit registration page.. People can also call the Vaccine Call Center at 226-254-8222.

Information about pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine Found on the state website.



Huron Perth Public Health numbers will be updated shortly

— Using files from Matthew Trevithick, Jacquelyn LeBel, Kelly Wang, Jessica Patton, Gabby Rodrigues