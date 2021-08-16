The “horrible” number of Alberta syphilis infections reaches pre-antibiotic levels

Despite advances in health care, the number of syphilis infections has skyrocketed across Alberta, reaching its highest level in about 70 years.

Cases of the disease in Alberta have exploded since 2000, when only 17 were reported. By 2020, there were 2,509 cases in the state.

Dr. Ameeta Singh, an infectious disease specialist working at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, said:

“Despite all our progress, we are seeing a terrifying proportion of cases of syphilis.”

Syphilis was quoted by Dr. Dina Hinshaw, Alberta’s Chief Health Doctor, as follows: One of the health threats to worry about Uncheck while the resource is bound to COVID-19. Investing more resources in these threats was the main reason Alberta was controversial about rolling back COVID-19 measures. Announced in late July.

The disease is a bacterial infection, usually spread by sexual contact and infects millions of people worldwide each year. Without treatment, syphilis can attack major organs and cause death.

Most of the time in Edmonton

Almost half of the cases were in Edmonton, about three times the number reported in Calgary. In fact, Edmonton is one of Canada’s countries with the highest incidence of syphilis.

In the first three months of 2021, 765 cases were reported in Alberta.

Hear | Infectious disease experts say of the causes of high syphilis rates in Alberta:

Radio active9:47Increased number of syphilis Dr. Ameeta Singh is a clinical professor in the Department of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alberta. 9:47

The popularity of social media apps used for dating, such as Facebook, may be part of the reason for the surge, Shin said.

Similarly, people may have taken less precautions and used condoms less often, she told CBC Edmonton. Radio active..

There is also an important link between methamphetamine and sexually transmitted diseases.

“This drug not only stimulates libido, but also encourages dangerous behavior,” Shin said.

Edmonton also has the highest percentage per capita for the use of methamphetamine, Wastewater survey According to Statistics Canada. The agency has been testing wastewater in five major cities since 2019.

Syphilis became so prevalent in Alberta in 1948, only a few years after penicillin became widely available and cases began to decline.

“Surprisingly, the bacteria have not developed resistance to penicillin,” Shin said, pointing out that it is still used as a treatment today.

1998, Canada announced goals Eliminate syphilis. However, the following year, an outbreak was reported in downtown Vancouver and soon in northern Alberta.

Dr. Ameeta Singh, an infectious disease expert at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, says raising public awareness is essential to encouraging individual testing to combat the rise in syphilis in the state. .. (Submitted by Dr. Ameeta Singh)

Illness can be transmitted to babies

Syphilis can infect babies and cause stillbirth, which can be of particular concern to pregnant women.

According to Singh, about 15 percent of Alberta cases occur in pregnant women.

“And many of those women are disproportionately affected by other social determinants of health, such as homelessness, poverty, addiction, and mental health problems.”

An outbreak of syphilis was declared by Alberta Health Services in 2019 after 12 stillbirths.

The disease is not unique to Alberta, as the disease is also rampant in Canada, the United States, and Australia.

To combat increasing numbers, Shin said elevated public awareness is essential to encourage individuals to take the test.

Rapid testing for syphilis and HIV is also done, providing patients with preliminary results within minutes.

“If someone turns out to be positive for syphilis, we can provide treatment on the spot, which is expected to prevent not only complications but also infections,” Shin said.