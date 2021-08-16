Health
COVID-19: Waterloo region exceeds 800K vaccination mark, but less than 1,000 occurred on Sunday
Now there are over 800,000 jabs COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) According to the Waterloo Regional Vaccine Distribution Task Force, weapons in the region will be vaccinated.
A total of 800,161 vaccinations are currently being given, officials say, 5,409 more than those announced on Friday.
The total includes 926 jabs made on Sunday. This is the lowest total daily number of new vaccinations reported since early May.
However, a total of 384,744 local populations are currently fully vaccinated, accounting for 75.87 percent of eligible populations out of 65.34 percent of all people living in the region.
Canada’s 44th Federal Elections Begin During The 4th COVID-19 Wave
Behind the equation, Waterloo Public Health reported another 18 positive tests for coronavirus on Monday, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 18,676.
This reduces the average rolling number of new cases over 7 days to just 19.6.
Trend story
An additional 19 people cleared the virus, increasing the total number of cases resolved to 18,247.
No new COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for the fourth consecutive day, leaving 286 deaths in the area, including four in August.
This brings the number of active cases to 138, just three less than the number reported last Monday.
As a result of COVID-19, 18 patients are still in the community hospital, including 11 in need of intensive care.
Four active COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred since one was declared at St. Mary’s General Hospital. This is the lowest number the region has experienced since early June.
Elsewhere, Ontario made 526 new reports COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The number of cases on Monday has exceeded 500 for the fifth consecutive day. The total number of cases in the state is currently 556,087.
Of the 526 new cases recorded, data indicate that 353 were unvaccinated, 60 were partially vaccinated, and 113 were fully vaccinated. rice field.
According to monday report, 128 were recorded in Toronto, 83 in the Peel region, 66 in the York region, 52 in Hamilton and 46 in Windsor-Essex.
All other local public health departments reported less than 40 new cases in state reports.
Since Saturday, no new deaths have been recorded, leaving the state dead at 9,418.
— Uses Global News Gabby Rodrigues files
