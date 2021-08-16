Are you considering a third COVID vaccine for immunodeficiency?6 things you need to know

“We are quickly pulling in those people and giving them doses,” says Boom. He praises the FDA’s decision, but points out that countries such as Israel, France and the United Kingdom have already made this move, saying the FDA could have acted faster.

Friday’s recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leaves some questions about who is eligible for additional doses and how to get them. This is what we have ever known.

1. Why do people with immunodeficiency need to get a third shot?

A weakened immune system increases the risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19. Studies show that initial vaccine doses for people with weakened immunity range from 59% to 72%, compared to 90% to 94% for people without severe immunodeficiency. It is shown.

People with a weakened immune system are also much more likely to get a breakthrough infection than people with a more normal health. A study in the United States showed that 40% to 44% of hospitalized breakthrough cases were immunocompromised.

“If I were taking one of the medicines on the CDC list, I wouldn’t have been vaccinated at this point,” he said. Rheumatoid Arthritis Division at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

According to Carp, current delta surges have hit most unvaccinated people, but vaccinated but immunosuppressed patients have also landed in COVID-19 hospitals.

“For patients in this group, a third injection will improve their response to the vaccine and thus reduce their chances of getting sick or getting more serious,” said Carp, who is also the president of the United States. increase. Rheumatism Society.

“I’m really excited,” says Pat Beer, 59, from Boise, Idaho. He lives with a liver transplant and is taking drugs that suppress the immune system. He plans to take a third dose next week.

2. Who needs to get the third shot?

Only a few people with weakened immunity are eligible for a third dose. CDC recommends it Moderate to severe immunodeficiency People including those who have:

Receiving aggressive cancer treatment for tumor or blood cancer

Received an organ transplant and is taking a drug that suppresses the immune system

Have had a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medication to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, etc.)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Aggressive treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response

The Moderna vaccine has not yet been approved for adolescents, so recommendations are limited to adults over the age of 18. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for adolescents and adults over the age of 12.

3. I don’t know if it’s immunodeficiency, but I have a chronic illness and am susceptible to severe COVID-19. Do you need a third infection?

Many people may consider that they are at high risk of serious illness due to COVID-19 due to their age or pre-existing condition and may require different doses of the vaccine. However, for now, additional shots are only recommended for people who meet the CDC’s criteria for immunodeficiency.

People with other chronic illnesses — even those at high risk of severe COVID-19 — are not allowed to receive additional doses at this time.

“This does not include long-term care residents, diabetics, or heart disease patients. These types of chronic conditions are not intended here,” Amanda Corn at a CDC committee meeting on Friday. The doctor said.

It is not yet clear if and when boosters will be widely recommended by vulnerable people, but this is already underway in other countries, including Israel. Health officials are currently tracking how well the immunity of people enrolled in vaccine clinical trials is maintained. These trials will determine the timing of booster shots, both FDA and CDC officials say.