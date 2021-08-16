Studies show that blood clotting may be the root cause of long COVID syndrome-ScienceDaily





New evidence shows that patients with long COVID syndrome continue to have higher measurements of blood clotting. This can help explain persistent symptoms such as weakness and malaise.

This study, led by researchers at the RCSI University of Medical and Health Sciences, Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis.. A previous study by the same group studied the dangerous coagulation observed in patients with severe acute COVID-19. However, little is known about Long COVID Syndrome, which can last weeks or months after the initial infection is resolved and is estimated to affect millions of people worldwide. not. The researchers examined 50 patients with symptoms of long COVID syndrome to better understand whether abnormal blood clotting is involved. They found that coagulation markers were significantly elevated in the blood of patients with long COVID syndrome compared to healthy controls. These coagulation markers were high in patients who required hospitalization for the first COVID-19 infection, but it was also found that even patients who were able to manage their illness at home still had high coagulation markers. Researchers have observed that higher coagulation is directly associated with other symptoms of long COVID syndrome, such as weakness and malaise. This increase in coagulation was still present in patients with Long COVID, even though all markers of inflammation returned to normal levels. “Our results suggest that the coagulation system may be involved in the underlying cause of long COVID syndrome, as coagulation markers rise when inflammatory markers return to normal,” said the lead study. Dr. Helenfogarty, author, ICAT Fellow and PhD student, said. RCSI Center for Vascular Biology in Pharmacy and Biomolecular Science. This work was funded by the Wellcome Trust, the Irish Clinical Academic Training (ICAT) Program of the Health Research Board (HRB), and the Irish COVID-19 Angiopathy Study (ICVS) funded by the HRB. This work was also supported by a charitable grant from the 3M Foundation to the RCSI College of Medical and Health Sciences to support the COVID-19 study. “Understanding the root cause of the disease is the first step in developing effective treatments,” said hematology, director of the RCSI Irish Vascular Biology Center at the National Coagulation Center at St. James Hospital in Dublin. Consultant Professor James O’Donnell said. “Millions of people are already working on the symptoms of long COVID syndrome, and as unvaccinated people continue to be infected, more people will develop long COVID. Study this condition and be effective. It is imperative to continue to develop the best treatments. “

Story source: material Provided by RCSI.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

..

