Everything we know about the latest COVID variants

The virus is constantly changing COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) It is no exception. First identified in Wuhan, China in December 2019, the virus takes several forms, including alpha, beta, gamma, lambda, and of course delta. But its latest variation, Delta Plus, raises concerns. Why? The delta variant is already so aggressive that it accounts for 90% of all new COVID-19 cases in the United States, and the idea that this highly contagious strain is mutated is at best alarming. is.But what Delta Plus, And do we really need to worry?according to Dr. Sharon Nackman, MDDelta Plus, head of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Department at Stoney Brook Children’s Hospital, is a valid player, but does not need to ring the alarm bell yet.

What is a Delta Plus variant?

“Delta Plus describes the following variants of the COVID virus. There are some sequence changes compared to the original delta variant,” explains Nackman. “And it’s not yet clear how more efficient Delta Plus is to infect cells than the original Delta mutant, but at this point it’s a virus whose parent strain called Delta is prevalent. You shouldn’t focus on it. Our community. ”

Dr. Adam Braun, MD, Envision Healthcare Chief Impact Officer and COVID-19 Task Force Chair agree. “At this point, it’s too early to determine if the DeltaPlus variant will be the dominant stock.”

That said, Delta Plus cases are emerging in the United States and abroad.Last Tuesday, Korea’s Disease Control and Prevention Bureau Said Recorded at least two new cases coronavirus It is a Delta-plus variant and stains have been detected in 33 countries, including the United Kingdom and India.



The truth about the difference between Delta and Delta Plus is at best minimal. “The structure of the delta plus variant and the delta variant are very similar, with the exception of minor changes in the pesplomer,” Brown explains. “There are some changes in the genetic code of this new variant. These are not major genetic changes,” Nachman adds. But they do exist. Preliminary information also suggests that the symptoms are the same.

“Scientists believe that the initial symptoms of the Delta Plus mutant are very similar to the original morphology of the Delta mutant and COVID-19,” Brown adds. “But because this variant is new and requires more analysis, scientists aren’t sure if there is a difference in the severity of the symptoms.” In addition, protein spikes infect cells with this strain. It may be easier to do.

“Currently, scientists don’t know how different the Delta Plus variant is from the Delta variant, and list the new Delta Plus variant as a” variant of concern. ” Some believe that DeltaPlus can be transmitted from person to person more easily and can cause more serious illness, “Brown explains.

But more information is needed. From a perspective, the Delta variant, first discovered in India, is more susceptible to infection than the original form of COVID-19 and is 2-3 times more contagious than last summer and winter strains.

How to Protect Yourself from DeltaPlus Variants

So how can you protect yourself from Delta Variants and Delta Plus? The best way to prevent illness is to vaccinate and do your best to avoid exposure. “Wear a mask to protect yourself and others and prevent the spread of COVID-19.” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention I will propose. “Keep at least 6 feet (about two arm lengths) away from others who are not living with you. Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas. [and] Get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available. “

“At this point, I think we need to focus more on how to better control all COVID infections, not just DeltaPlus,” says Nachman. “That means getting everyone who can get the vaccine to get the COVID vaccine. In addition, masks are important to prevent infection in our school and community.”

