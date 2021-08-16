A 7-year-old California boy died of a brain-eating amoeba infection





According to the family, a seven-year-old boy from Tehama County died after swimming in a lake in Northern California and infected with a rare but severely brain-eating amoeba. David Pluit died of primary amebic meningoencephalitis on August 7. The boy’s aunt, Crystal Haley, said. “It’s sad and broken heart to report the death of our pretty little David,” Haley wrote. GoFundMe page For families of children. David was infected after swimming in a freshwater lake in Tehama County last month, but county public health officials have not disclosed which waters. “People get infected when water containing amoeba rushes up their noses,” the Tehama County Health Department wrote in a news release on August 4. “From the nose, amoebas can sometimes travel to the brain and destroy brain tissue.” Symptoms include severe headache, fever, nausea, and vomiting in the early stages of infection, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As the infection worsens, symptoms that appear 1 to 9 days after exposure to amoeba can further develop into stiff shoulders, seizures, and hallucinations. David was taken to the emergency room on July 30, and then to the UC Davis Medical Center, Haley said, where he was placed on life support with severe cerebral edema. He died eight days later. According to the Tehama County Health Services Agency, only 10 cases of primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) have been reported in California since 1971. Health officials recommend that you consult your doctor immediately if you have been exposed to warm fresh water through your nose for the past 10 days and have any symptoms. David’s family declined some interview requests, but Haley said, “They want people to know about this amoeba and the signs of illness.” According to the CDC Website The Naegleria fowleri parasite infects humans when contaminated water enters the human body through the nose. Infection usually occurs by swimming in warm freshwater lakes and rivers, but in rare cases swimmers can inhale untreated pool water and become infected with parasites. According to the CDC website, the incidence of primary amebic meningoencephalitis is very low, and how quickly the infection progresses can make it difficult to detect parasites. Currently, there is no accurate way to measure the amount of amoeba in water. This story was originally Los Angeles Times..

