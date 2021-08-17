University of Iowa Healthcare Host Hosts COVID-19 and Children’s Q & A





Iowa (KWQC)-As cases of coronavirus increased nationwide and children returned to school, the University of Iowa Healthcare hosted COVID-19 and a Q & A to refresh children’s parents and guardians. .. The COVID vaccine is now widely available compared to this time last year, but children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine. UIHC pediatrician Dr. Hao Tran answers questions that help inform families about how to protect unvaccinated children, including high-risk children who are not old enough to wear masks. I did. “An important way to protect those children is to vaccinate all those near them who are vaccinated,” Tran said. Dr. Trang expects a full license to use the Pfizer and Modana vaccines shortly. For people under the age of 12, Pfizer plans to publish safety and efficacy data for ages 5-11 by the end of September, she says. “If it is positive, I am convinced that they will apply for the use of emergency permits, and we may be able to make vaccines available for those children. From the end of this year to the beginning of next year, it’s hopeful and very hopeful, “she said. In addition, Moderna plans to release data in the fall. Dr. Trang said Moderna and Pfizer are conducting studies on children aged 6 months to 4 years, and the data should be published shortly after other age groups. “I think the vaccine for young children is just around the corner. I wish I hadn’t started school, but I’m glad I came.” Another topic discussed was RSV, a respiratory virus with symptoms similar to COVID-19. last week Unity Point has announced a surge in RSV cases among children. Dr. Trang says it applies nationwide. “The symptoms of COVID and RSV are really overlapping and cannot be distinguished without testing. Therefore, if a child usually shows symptoms caused by RSV, we test them so that we can see both. I am. “ She went on to say that there was no RSV season last year as people wore masks during the winter, seeing cases of RSV abnormal at this time of the year. She said preventative measures such as washing hands, keeping a social distance, and staying home when sick can help. Delta variants are twice as contagious, so it is helpful to address mitigation measures such as hand washing and congestion avoidance. Dr. Trang said it is important to have an annual health checkup to see how children are dealing with their chronic medical needs and how they are doing. UIHC has a toolkit with family tips. Website..You can see the complete Q & A here.. Copyright 2021 KWQC. all rights reserved.

