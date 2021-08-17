SF Delta Surge may have already peaked, but the city reopens SoMa’s mass test site





A few months after the city closed several mass test sites in favor of a nearby site, a surge in COVID delta variants forced the SF Public Health Service to drive through / walk SoMa’s previous drive-through. Reopened one of the upsites. “We are implementing the most effective methods of vaccination, indoor masking, and expanding testing capabilities at this new mass test site to accommodate this fourth surge of COVID-19. “Dr. Grant Colfax said. on Monday. Corfax and the Department of Health have announced that the 7th and Brannan sites, which provided tests early in the pandemic, will reopen, offering up to 500 tests per day. Reservation required.. Like the current and previous mass test sites, this site operates in partnership with Color Health. Open 7 days a week from 9am to 6pm until further notice. “We know that the most important thing people can do to keep themselves and their friends and family safe is to be vaccinated, but with the delta variant here and more than we want. Even in high-level cases, testing remains an important part of us, a strategy to slow the spread of this virus. “ The current surge has already peaked here, with a 7-day moving average of new cases in San Francisco declining as of last week, with some suggestion that hospitalizations appear to be flat. .. As of August 8, the 7-day average of new cases per day in the city was 225, down from 284 on August 2. The number of new cases added on August 11 was 119, a decrease from 170 the day before to 345 two days ago. .. For the science fiction department of public health Local and national experts say COVID is likely to be endemic, and this pandemic can be completely “not ending” enough to control the virus and accept a flu-like wavy return. I’m saying more and more. .. This depends on the vaccine continuing to prevent hospitalization and serious illness. “Our ability to adapt, change and respond will help us,” Dr. Corfax said in a briefing last week. Every chronicle.. “We are now in a new phase of the pandemic, and even with the proliferation of cases, we have the tools to fight the disease and keep ourselves and each other safe.” According to the city, the new free test site will have a daily test capacity of 5,000. However, individuals concerned about COVID exposure are advised to first ask their health care provider for a test or use a home test kit before booking on the 7th and Brannan site. See all SF test options here.. Photo by Ezra Show / Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sfist.com/2021/08/16/sf-delta-surge-may-have-already-peaked-but-city-opens-new-mass-testing-site-in-soma/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos