Why the COVID-19 vaccine is mandatory for the military
- COVID-19 vaccination will soon be mandatory for all military personnel.
- Military people already have slightly higher vaccination rates than the general public.
- Experts say vaccination has been part of the military since the War of Independence, so military personnel who want to challenge their mission are unlikely to win in court.
Julie Bryant proudly served the US Navy from 1981 to 1985, and then returned for another eight months from 1986 to 1987 when asked to join the Defense Fraud Control Headquarters.
Bryant, the chief communications officer for the crypto engineer, told Healthline that he had been given 12 vaccines when he arrived at the boot camp.
It was all part of serving her country. She took it all at once.
In the US military today, the number of vaccines given to active forces can reach 17, and sometimes even higher.
The COVID-19 vaccine is not on the Department of Defense mandatory list. But that will change soon.
Recent military leader Announcement All 1.3 million active duty personnel need to be fully vaccinated in mid-September to combat the highly contagious delta mutant.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a letter to U.S. military personnel Said He will seek a presidential exemption from the requirement that vaccines mandated by the Pentagon have Full approval Unless the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first gives its approval
Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Approval, At least One of the U.S. Vaccines Be expected next month.
Members of the US military are vaccinated with COVID-19 at a slightly higher rate than the general public.
The Washington Post last week report Almost 59% of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated, while about 65% of active military personnel are fully vaccinated.
But that depends on each division of the army.
The Navy is 75% fully vaccinated. However, the Marines account for only 59 percent, the Post reported.
and Tweet Last week, to all services, General Mark A. Millie, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said mandatory vaccines in the military have been a long-standing tradition.
“From the first day of basic training, and through our service, we received multiple vaccines,” Millie wrote. “We have proven our process with a trusted and skilled medical professional.”
Healthline interviewed 10 active service members of the story. No one wanted their name to be used in the article.
Eight of the interviewed troops said they would be vaccinated.
Two of them said they would consider rejecting the vaccine, even if it resulted in separation from the military.
Some seek exemptions because of health problems or religious beliefs.
But are they a real chance to win this court battle?
Probably not Brewster RollsArmy veterans and lawyers representing veterans and their families in the event of inadvertent medical suspicion from the Department of Veterans Affairs and military medical institutions.
“Some of the social contracts when joining the army are that vaccinations are needed to be part of the unit,” Rolls told Healthline.
“I think there is some resistance to vaccination, but in the end, the military wins the debate, right or wrong,” he added.
Military involvement in the vaccine actually began with General George Washington before the country was officially born. used Of smallpox vaccine to help win the Revolutionary War.
Some refused to receive the anthrax vaccine, while others were charged.
Some compare these Pentagon efforts with current COVID-19 vaccine obligations, but there are differences.
The biggest one?
Millions of people across the country and around the world are taking these vaccines.Some are overwhelming evidence That they are safe and effective.
Bryant, meanwhile, is pleased to hear that the US military will be fully vaccinated.
“We haven’t experienced a pandemic for a very long time. In these times, we need to take steps to eradicate or control the spread of the virus before it mutates and the vaccine becomes ineffective. “She said.
“I’m happy to provide a science, logic, and service-based perspective and care for my neighbors as much as I do,” she added.
..
