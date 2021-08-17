Why the COVID-19 vaccine is mandatory for the military

Share on Pinterest Military personnel have a slightly higher COVID-19 vaccination rate than the general public. DM Photo / Getty Images

COVID-19 vaccination will soon be mandatory for all military personnel.

Military people already have slightly higher vaccination rates than the general public.

Experts say vaccination has been part of the military since the War of Independence, so military personnel who want to challenge their mission are unlikely to win in court.

Julie Bryant proudly served the US Navy from 1981 to 1985, and then returned for another eight months from 1986 to 1987 when asked to join the Defense Fraud Control Headquarters.

Bryant, the chief communications officer for the crypto engineer, told Healthline that he had been given 12 vaccines when he arrived at the boot camp.

It was all part of serving her country. She took it all at once.

In the US military today, the number of vaccines given to active forces can reach 17, and sometimes even higher.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not on the Department of Defense mandatory list. But that will change soon.

Recent military leader Announcement All 1.3 million active duty personnel need to be fully vaccinated in mid-September to combat the highly contagious delta mutant.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a letter to U.S. military personnel Said He will seek a presidential exemption from the requirement that vaccines mandated by the Pentagon have Full approval Unless the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first gives its approval

Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Approval, At least One of the U.S. Vaccines Be expected next month.