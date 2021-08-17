Oregon posts a 53% increase in weekly coronavirus cases as part of a record span

On Monday, the Oregon Department of Health released 4,396 new cases of coronavirus over the past three days, pushing the weekly total to a pandemic record.

Oregon has recorded a record high of 12,740 cases in the past week, an average of 1,820 cases per day. The number of cases has increased by 53% from the previous week, the sixth consecutive week of increase.

In July, the Oregon Department of Health stopped reporting cases over the weekend, increasing the three-day total announced on Monday. The new cases included 2,027 on Friday, 1,533 on Saturday, and 836 on Sunday.

The trajectory slowed, but hospitalizations also increased over the weekend. Oregon reported that 752 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized. This is an increase of 19 people from the previous public report. The number of people in the intensive care unit is 206, an increase of 21 from Friday’s figures.

It is premature to determine if that slow growth will continue, and hospitalization usually lags behind new positive cases, so some indicators suggest that this is not the case.

The state test positive rate for cases reported on Monday was surprisingly high at 13.6%, higher than the daily rate reported last week.

Meanwhile, the state’s weekly record high was 10,355, set for the week ending December 6.

vaccination:

Oregon reported 3,013 newly administered doses, including 751 on Sunday and the rest from the previous day.

If there are new cases by county: Newly identified estimated COVID-19 cases reported today are Baker (18), Benton (54), Clackamas (296), Kratosop (73), Colombia (19), Couse (66), Crook (19). Located in the county of. ), Curry (136), Deschutz (355), Douglas (350), Harney (11), Hood River (10), Jackson (542), Jefferson (30), Josephine (363), Klamath (15), Lane ( 567), Lincoln (35), Lynn (178), Marul (17), Marion (163), Morrow (13), Multnomah (504), Pork (46), Tillamook (66), Umatilla (109), Union ( 39), Wallowa (11), Wasco (22), Washington (166), Yamhill (103).

Deaths: The 2,936th Oregon-related death associated with COVID-19 is Douglas County, 54, who died at the Mercy Medical Center on August 14, testing positive on August 7.

The 2,937th death was a 27-year-old Douglas County woman who died on August 6 with a positive test. NS ug. 14 at Mercy Medical Center.

The 2,938th death in Oregon was a 79-year-old Douglas County man who was positive on July 29 and died at the Mercy Medical Center on August 12.

The 2,939th death was a woman in Crook County, 80, who died at home on August 12, testing positive on August 6.

The 2,940th death in Oregon was a 69-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on August 3 and died on August 11 in a place still confirmed.

The 2,941th death was a 90-year-old Jackson County woman who was positive on July 27 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on August 11.

The 2,942th death in Oregon was an 88-year-old Jackson County man who tested positive on July 13 and died at home on August 13.

The 2,943th death was a 69-year-old Lane County man who was positive on July 30 and died at home on August 12.

The 2,944th death in Oregon was a 47-year-old Jefferson County woman who was positive on July 23 and died at St. Charles Bend Hospital on August 12.

The 2,945th death was a 47-year-old Washington County man who was positive on August 9 and died at home on August 13.

The 2,946th death in Oregon was a 93-year-old Washington County man who died at home on August 5, positive on July 23.

The 2,947th death was a 54-year-old man in Multnomah County who was positive on August 9 and died in Adventist Health Portland on August 11.

The 2,948th death in Oregon was a 93-year-old man in Wasco County who tested positive on August 5 and died at home on August 11.

The 2,949th death was a 63-year-old Jackson County man who died on June 10 after being tested positive. on August 12 Providence Medford Medical Center.

Each person had an underlying health condition, and authorities were deciding whether the underlying condition existed.

hospitalization: 752 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, an increase of 19 from Friday, a pandemic record. This includes 206 people in the intensive care unit, 21 more than Friday, and the new highest score since the pandemic began.

Since it started: Oregon reported 242,843 confirmed or estimated infections and 2,949 deaths. To date, the state has reported 4,723,999 vaccinations, with 2,351,758 fully vaccinated and 201,626 partially vaccinated.

