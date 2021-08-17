The union warned that the CDC’s mask rollback would have consequences.They were right

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic during the Trump administration, our country’s response has collapsed. Tragically, its dysfunctional response promised to defeat the virus by making decisions based on sound public health science, rather than the economic calculations that were characteristic of Trump’s tenure. It continues under President Biden.

In May, with Biden’s four-month participation, the CDC carried out Bushesk’s “Mission Accomplished Speech” movement in the war with COVID. Despite the fact that tens of millions of Americans are unvaccinated and less than 40% of the eligible population live in the firing counties, major U.S. health agencies are vaccinated in public indoor environments. Mysteriously lifted the universal mask obligations for Americans who received the vaccine.

Unions representing nurses and health care workers, as well as essential workers in the food processing and distribution sector, have become ballistic for fear of union members’ safety.But the corporate news media Avoid talking about labor You probably missed it.

The union warns that the CDC relies on an honor system that sets the stage for the growth of more contagious variants that endanger members and have the greatest impact on the color communities with the lowest levels of vaccine acceptance. did.

Both things happened and the results were undeveloped, but catastrophic.

In their willingness to “return to normal” and “return the economy to orbit,” policy makers in our country have opened the door to epidemic delta mutants. When the variants began to gain momentum, President Biden described our pandemic as an “unvaccinated pandemic,” and yet another variant that was more effective for Delta to undermine the effectiveness of existing vaccines. I ignored the possibility of setting the stage.

Nurse sounds an alarm

In a tweet on May 17, the New York State Nurses Association, which represents 40,000 registered nurses, issued a warning. This guidance encourages the community to remove the mask sooner than recommended and is life-threatening. “

Important to their concern is that in areas of color most hit by the coronavirus, where most of the significant workforce is present, vaccination rates are 50 percent found in whiter and richer areas. It is well below the threshold.

Charlene Obernauer, Secretary-General of the New York Occupational Safety and Health Commission, heard from a union representing grocery workers whose group is pressing employers to uphold mask obligations. Said that.

“We will support unions that want Maskman Date to stay in place,” Over Nower said in a telephone interview. “There is still a gap in vaccination rates between the white and colored communities.”

“We encourage all companies that employ Local 338 members to continue to encourage them to wear masks in their stores and follow safe practices in their facilities,” said Political and Communications Director of Local 338 Retail, Wholesale and Department Store. Nikki Kateman sent a text message. Union of New York. “We strongly recommend that you respect the health, safety and sacrifice of your members and wear masks at grocery stores and pharmacies.

The National Food Commercial Union, a local 338 national union representing 1.3 million food and retail workers, has also blown up CDC’s new guidance and has retail workers work with “vaccination police” to see which customers He said he would force him to classify if he needed to wear a mask.

The union said in a statement: “Since March 1, UFCW has been the Whole Foods, Costco, Trader Joe’s and other chains across the country.”

The union poses a potential long-term health risk, with at least 185 grocery workers and 132 meat packaging workers killed by the virus and tens of thousands of other union members infected or exposed. Estimated to be.

At a press conference on May 19 by Jumani Williams, a public advocate in the city of New York, epidemiologist Dr. Celine Gowner reiterated NYSNA’s concerns about the rollback of indoor mask obligations. She told reporters that the CDC should have coordinated guidance shifts with “stakeholders,” including trade unions and the Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Honor system? truly?

Gounder was keenly critical of the CDC’s decision to rely on the “honor system” when it comes to abandoning the mask and social distance requirements of vaccinated people.

“Other questions need to be considered, for example, how can you be sure that someone is really vaccinated?” She said. “There is a reason we give them a card when someone goes to the bar and they want to buy alcohol.”

“Some of the most resistant people to wearing masks are unfortunately the most resistant to vaccination so far, which poses a real risk to others,” said Dr. Gonder. Said.

At that time, more than one in four black Americans were vaccinated nationwide, and the proportion of Hispanics was only a few percent higher, a public advocate health adviser told reporters. She argued that the CDC should have waited for immunization rates in the color community to reach the 50% threshold before rolling back requirements.

“It is a public health duty to pay attention not only to individuals, but to the population, especially the most vulnerable of us,” she said.

After all the rhetoric from politicians about paying forever attention to the vast racial health inequalities of the community revealed by COVID, they suddenly noticed them on their drive to return to normal. There wasn’t.

The July Delta outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts brought the CDC back to blueprints with a universal masking rollback, suggesting that Americans would consult authorities. County by county A dashboard that tracks the level of virus infection as low, medium, real, or high.

What caught the attention of the CDC in Provincetown was that three-quarters of the approximately 500 new COVID cases that occurred in July in the community were fully vaccinated. In short, the vaccine has significantly reduced the chances of viral death or viral infection. ICU, it did not prevent the infection of the virus in all cases.

According to CNN, “there were five outbreak-related hospitalizations, four of which were fully vaccinated people.”

By mid-August, nearly 84% of American counties were rated as “highly infected areas” thanks to Delta. Still, politicians across the country were reluctant to re-impose Maskman dates. Just months after lifting the masking rules, the CDC is now proposing a return to masking by vaccination in a public indoor environment.

For the union, mask flip-flops were the second time that “guidance” from the CDC had devastating consequences, despite their protests.

Mask dejav

In mid-March 2020, the New York State Nurses Association issued CDC emergency guidance, even before New York went into blockade mode. Nurses need to reuse N95 masksRather than disposing of them after each clinical encounter, their members will catch the COVID and die. And in the process, the hospital they worked for will be a vector of deadly illness.

Again, both things happened.According to the joint reporting project created by Guardian and Kaiser Health News, Over the course of the pandemic so far, more than 3,600 medical professionals have died at work.

Initially, the delta variant passed through states such as Alabama, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Wyoming, which had the lowest vaccination rates. Texas and Florida hospitals say Delta is hitting children harder than previous variants, even though Republican governors have done everything they can to prevent local school districts from requiring masking. Despite the warning, it was badly tested.

August 12, Washington post “Two-thirds of Americans in highly vaccinated counties now live in coronavirus hotspots … highly contagious deltas that were once concentrated in poorly vaccinated pockets. Variant outbreaks ignite in more populous immunized areas. “

“How quickly did the pandemic situation change from unvaccinated issues to national concerns in July,” the post wrote. “The hospitalization rate in states where less than 40% of the population is fully vaccinated is four times higher than in states where at least 54% are vaccinated,” the newspaper found.

Breakthrough infections mean that vaccinated people will be re-infected, according to an analysis by The Washington Post, “accounting for more than one-fifth of recent new infections in Los Angeles, as rare as expected. It doesn’t seem to be. New Haven, Connecticut .; And Oregon, officials said. “

Although media reports and policy makers have focused on deaths and hospitalization “dashboards,” a significant proportion of people suffering from very mild COVID have long-term health of varying severity. Suffering from effects on is often underreported.

Even patients who test positive for COVID but are asymptomatic have reported prolonged health effects.

Multiple medical studies have found that one-quarter to one-third of COVID-19 survivors from anywhere are so-called “Long-distance patient“We report a variety of symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest pain, shortness of breath, malaise, and brain fog.”

“Doctors estimate that one-quarter to one-third of COVID-19 patients will be long-haul carriers, as many patients call themselves.” Clinic after COVID-19 at the University of California, Davis.. “Currently, four studies published since February have confirmed that range. Nearly 27% to 33% of patients infected with COVID-19 who did not need to be hospitalized have some form of long-distance COVID. Has been shown to have developed. ”

According to the University of California, Davis website, “Another consistent finding was whether unhospitalized patients had more severe, milder, or no symptoms of COVID-19. Does not seem to be a problem. ” “Equally consistently, age and previous health status are hospitalized regardless of whether people are active and healthy or have previous health problems such as diabetes or respiratory problems. There was only a slight difference between patients who did not. ”

Nearly 650,000 Americans died as we approached the second half of the second year of the tragedy. An additional 37 million people are infected with COVID-19. In a country with a population of 330 million, more than 10 percent of the population is infected. A pandemic could allow millions of Americans to tackle long-term health problems.

Maintaining the universal mask obligation would reduce the spread of the virus, reduce the chances of creating new variants, and provide essential workers with the protection they deserve and their families.