NIH scientists develop faster and cheaper COVID-19 tests





Scientists at the National Institutes of Health have developed a new sample preparation method to detect the virus behind COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2. The new method bypasses the extraction of COVID-19 gene RNA material in the current COVID-19 test and directly leads to simplification of sample purification. The new process can reduce testing time and costs. According to NIH. The standard test for SARS-CoV-2 virus uses a technique called quantitative reverse transcription PCR to amplify viral RNA to detectable levels. RNA must be extracted from the sample before starting the amplification process. Related: Delta, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines do not require employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Manufacturers of RNA extraction kits have had difficulty keeping up with demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, hampering testing capabilities around the world. NIH said the need for better, faster testing has never been greater due to the emergence of new coronavirus variants. Dr. Robert B. Hufnagel, Chief of NEI Medical Genetics and Ophthalmic Genomic Unit, and Bin Guan, Ph.D., Fellow of NEI’s Ophthalmic Genomics Laboratory. Has made a discovery of a new test. Healthcare professionals will collect nasal swab samples at the COVID-19 testing site at the St. John’s Well Child and Family Center during a new coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles, California on July 24, 2020. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images) Hufnagel’s team tested a variety of chemicals in synthetic and human samples to identify chemicals that could detect the virus directly while minimizing degradation and preserving RNA in the sample. “We used samples of nasopharynx and saliva with different virion concentrations to evaluate whether they could be used directly for RNA detection,” said Guan, lead author of a report on this technique published this week in iScience. Stated. “The answer was yes, it was very sensitive. It also inactivated the virus, allowing lab personnel to process positive samples more safely.” Related: Symptoms of COVID-19 Delta Variant: What We Know and What to Look for In a test to validate the new findings, NIH found that the new preparatory technique significantly increased the RNA yield available for the test compared to standard methods. “We believe this new methodology has the obvious benefits of increased sensitivity, test cost and time savings. This method stabilizes RNA at room temperature and transports, stores and handles it in clinical settings. To facilitate. “ This story was reported by Los Angeles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox13news.com/news/nih-scientists-develop-faster-less-costly-covid-19-test The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos