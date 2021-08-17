Oregon reported an additional 14 COVID-19-related deaths in three days, two of whom died of CO. 4,396 and 752 hospitalizations

According to the latest report, a woman in Crook County (80 years old) and a woman in Jefferson County (47 years old) died.

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-14 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon over the weekend, one in Crook and Jefferson counties, with 2,949 deaths in the state. The Oregon Department of Health reported on Monday.

OHA also reported 4,396 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 am on Monday, bringing the state total to 242,843.

The 4,396 cases reported on Monday included new infections recorded by the county during the three days from Friday 13th August to Sunday 15th August.

The FDA, CDC, and Western countries recommend additional COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised individuals

NS US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) And the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup all recommend that people with moderate to severe immune system weakness receive additional doses of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

“This official CDC recommendation, following the FDA’s decision to amend the emergency use authorization for vaccines, states that everyone, including those most vulnerable to COVID-19, will receive as much as possible from COVID-19 vaccination. This is an important step in getting protection, “CDC Director Rochelle P. Warrensky, MD and MPH said in a media statement on August 13.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Monday that 3,013 COVID-19 vaccinations had been added to the state’s immune registries. Of this total, 472 was the first dose and 279 was the second dose given on Sunday. The remaining 2,194, which was administered the day before, was registered in the vaccine registry on Sunday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 5,923 times a day.

Oregon is currently receiving 2,724,171 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,810,218 first and second doses of Moderna, and 189,610 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, 2,553,384 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,351,758 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Immune Information Systems (IIS).

These data are tentative and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data will be provided in Oregon’s COVID-19 data Dashboard Updated on Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 752, nine more than Sunday. There are 206 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, 11 more than Sunday.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

As of early Monday, St. Charles Bend reported 46 COVID-19 patients, seven of whom were in the ICU and were all on mechanical ventilation. Despite the highest number of patients in the last few weeks, there were more than 60 COVID-19 patients in the hospital early in the pandemic.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Monday were Baker (18), Benton (54), Clackamas (296), Kratosop (73), Colombia (19), Couse (66), Crook (19). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (136), Deschutz (355), Douglas (350), Harney (11), Hood River (10), Jackson (542), Jefferson (30), Josephine (363), Klamath (15), Lane ( 567), Lincoln (35), Lynn (178), Marul (17), Marion (163), Morrow (13), Multnomah (504), Pork (46), Tillamook (66), Umatilla (109), Union ( 39), Wallowa (11), Wasco (22), Washington (166), Yamhill (103).

Oregon reported 2,027 new confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases on 13 August, 1,533 new confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases on 14 August, and 836 new confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases on 15 August. Confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases were reported.

The 2,936th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 54-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on August 7 and died at the Mercy Medical Center on August 14. She had a fundamental condition.

The 2,937th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 27-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on August 6 and died at the Mercy Medical Center on August 14. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 2,938th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 79-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on July 29 and died at the Mercy Medical Center on August 12. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,939th COVID-19 death in Oregon is an 80-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on August 6 and died at home on August 12. She had a fundamental condition.

The 2,940th COVID-19 death in Oregon is a 69-year-old woman from Coos County who was positive on August 3 and died on August 11. The location and underlying condition of death from COVID-19 has been confirmed.

The 2,941st COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 90-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on 27 July and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on 11 August. She had a fundamental condition.

The 2,942th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 88-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 13 and died at home on August 13. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,943th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 69-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 30 and died at home on August 12. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,944th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 47-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive on July 23 and died in St. Charles Bend on August 12. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 2,945th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 47-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on August 9 and died at home on August 13. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,946th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 93-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on July 23 and died at home on August 5. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,947th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 54-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on August 9 and died in Adventist Health Portland on August 11. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 2,948th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 93-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive on August 5 and died at home on August 11. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,949th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 63-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on June 10 and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on August 12. He had a fundamental condition.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

