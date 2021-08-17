Health
Young Covid patients hospitalized for respiratory assistance are “almost unvaccinated”
Infectious disease consultants said yesterday that people in their 20s and 30s were among Covid-19 patients who had to be admitted to the hospital for respiratory support.
Eoghande Barra of Beaumont Hospital in Dublin said the age group of Covid-19 patients who had to be hospitalized was lower than in previous waves and the majority were unvaccinated.
He pointed out that the Delta variant is less serious in what it attacks, but is much more infectious.
However, hospital doctors now have extensive experience in treating Covid-19 patients and helping prevent them from having to go to the intensive care unit. Irish independent..
“We learned how to better manage it so that they can stay in the ward instead of receiving intensive care.”
Treatment with drugs containing steroids means that some patients can be discharged within a few days or a week, even though they are still back in good health.
He was talking because another 1,558 cases of the virus were identified yesterday.
The number of Covid-19 patients in the hospital increased from 221 on Friday to 262. There are 51 of these patients in the intensive care unit, up from the recent 43.
University Hospital Limeric Intensive Care Consultant Catherine Motherway said yesterday that patients with the most serious illnesses are rarely vaccinated and may have underlying illnesses such as obesity, heart disease and lung disease. Said.
They also see patients who are vaccinated but do not benefit as much as the general public because their immune system is weakened by organ transplants or leukemia.
But overall, while the number of hospitals is increasing, it is well below the pre-vaccination numbers we saw earlier this year with 220 people in the intensive care unit.
“Everyone will make every effort to prevent the virus from falling into a bigger storm and reduce the amount of virus around it,” said Dr. De Barra, which weakens the immune system. It will benefit everyone, including people.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said:
“We are seeing increasing levels of vaccination throughout the population, but now there is a very high level of illness in the community.
“The Delta variant has allowed Covid-19 to regain its foothold in Ireland, which puts us all at risk as social contact and mobility increase.”
He added: “We are urging people to be cautious and follow public health advice in the coming weeks, especially for the reopening of school in September.
“Vaccine as soon as the vaccine is provided. It is also very important that people get a second vaccination as soon as you are called to do so. Depending on the vaccine you receive. It will be fully protected within a week or two after the second vaccination. “
Midwest public health doctors said they were seeing the highest level of Covid-19 since February.
Cases are found in long-term care, work, social environments, and a small number of sports teams in the region, including Limerick, Claire, and North Tiperary.
