A simple blood test can tell if a patient suffers from a “long COVID”.

(StudyFinds.org) – A long and simple blood test COVID It’s on the horizon. According to a new study, biological “fingerprints” can identify individuals with debilitating syndrome. This opens the door to the first accurate diagnosis of mysterious conditions. People who are suffering complain that it is difficult to convince a doctor of their illness.

Long COVID is a general term for viral symptoms that last for more than 12 weeks. It can range from fatigue, headaches and shortness of breath to fever and abdominal pain. At least a quarter of the patient Developed some form A long COVID study, according to a study at the University of California, Davis.

“We need a reliable and objective way to determine if someone has been infected with COVID-19,” said Dr. Mark Wills, a research co-leader at the University of Cambridge. “Antibodies are one sign we are looking for. However, not everyone responds very strongly, which can fade over time and become undetectable.”

The new technology is based on a chemical called Cytokine Controls blood cells. When released, small proteins trigger T cells in the immune system to fight foreign invaders.

“We have identified cytokines that are produced in response to T cell infections and are likely to be detected months and even years after infection,” Wills adds. “We believe this will help develop a much more reliable diagnosis for individuals who were not diagnosed at the time of infection.”

This finding could revolutionize treatment by complementing existing antibody tests and identifying vulnerable individuals. It is based on a pilot study of 85 patients at the Long COVID Clinic at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge. Blood sample Collected at diagnosis and at follow-up intervals over several months. The analysis identified a molecule known as a cytokine produced by T cells in response to infection.

Biomarkers, like antibodies Lasts for a long time in the blood After infection. In addition, the second type was found in patients with long COVID. It can even fuel many complaints. It also includes pain in muscles, joints and chest, in addition to loss of smell and taste.

“Uncertainty can cause additional stress in people experiencing potential symptoms, as there is currently no reliable way to diagnose long-term COVID,” said a collaborative research leader at Cambridge School of Medicine. One Dr. Nyarie Sithole explains. “If we can tell them,’Yes, you have a biomarker, so you have a long COVID,’ this will help alleviate some of their fears and anxieties. believe. “

Patients generally feel abandoned, Rejected by healthcare provider Receive limited or conflicting advice. According to the University of California, Davis, 27-33% of US patients infected with COVID-19 who did not need to be hospitalized later developed some form of long-distance COVID. According to a University of Washington study, approximately 33% of COVID-19 outpatients and 31% of inpatients developed long-distance symptoms.

Patients with asymptomatic or mild illness may not have undergone the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, the gold standard for diagnosing COVID. It is estimated that even antibody tests that look for immune cells produced in response to infection miss almost one of the three cases.

Dr. Wills and colleagues are currently planning to expand the cohort to 500 patients recruited from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, England. By tracking up to 18 months after infection, we would like to address some of the following questions: When immunity is weakened with time. This sheds light on whether vaccinated people need boosters to continue to protect them.

“There is anecdotal evidence that patients have a long-term improvement in COVID symptoms when vaccinated. This was seen in a small number of patients at our clinic. According to our study, we responded to vaccination. You can see how this biomarker changes over time, “says Dr. Sithole.

By increasing the number of participants and doing more work, you can scale and speed up your tests for clinical diagnosis.It may also indicate how the immune system reacts. Coronavirus infection Why does it cause long COVID?

“One of the theories that promotes long-term COVID is that it is an overactive immune response. In other words, the immune system is turned on at the time of the first infection and turned off for some reason. We never go back to baseline. We follow patients for months after infection, so we want to better understand if this is the case, “says Dr. Sithole.

Reliable biomarkers are also Development of new treatments.. Clinical trials require objective measures. Long-term changes (or disappearances) in COVID-related cytokine biomarkers with improvement in the corresponding symptoms suggest that the drug is working.

The team will publish the findings shortly.

SWNS writer Mark Waghorn contributed to this report.