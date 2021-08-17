The Prime Minister urged the breast screening service to remain open





“Regardless of the pandemic, the risk of breast cancer is just as high and these important services need to be open.” Labor Party member of Sophie Kotosis, Canterbury. credit:Dean Osland Ms. Kotosis said screening appointments had been rescheduled several times and were contacted by women who are currently on hold, which exacerbates the stress many face. “As someone who has fought breast cancer and experienced dire invasive treatment, I urge the government to immediately reopen all breast screening clinics,” she said. Professor John Boyages, a radiation oncologist at the Icon Cancer Center and former director of BreastScreen NSW, said women have had larger, more advanced cancers in the last 18 months since the pandemic began. Stated. He said the temporary closure of services was an “overreaction.” Loading “It is very important to prioritize breast cancer, which is one of the most common causes of cancer death in women, and early detection is very important,” said Professor Voyage. “The BreastScreen environment is probably no different than any other radiologist or general practitioner’s practice currently open.” He said people with a family history of breast cancer or those with lumps should see their doctor “without delaying” as soon as possible. Breast cancer expert Professor Fran Boyle, chairman of the Australian Society of Clinical Oncology, said that access to regular breast screening services should be given to patients vaccinated by vaccinated medical professionals. Said. Professor Boyle, a medical oncology scholar at the University of Sydney, said women were presenting with larger breast cancer at the end of last year after the nationwide outage of screening services. “Mid-year we started seeing women who didn’t go to Breast Screen because they were closed last year and had a higher rate of larger cancers and lymph node metastases requiring chemotherapy,” she said. Said. “If you shut down the Breast Screen again, you’ll see another wave happening by Christmas time for people who are late for diagnosis.” Hazard said it was a matter of weighing the relative risks to patients and staff. “We have determined that the medical staff who make these operational decisions will benefit everyone, staff, and patients at this time,” he said. “I made it very clear that I wanted to see it as soon as possible. [service] return. “On behalf of the community, we all want to get it back, but again there is a balancing act and it is the minister or someone else who teaches health staff how to manage competing risks. I don’t think it’s a responsibility. “ BreastScreen NSW said the temporary closure was due to “increased risk from COVID-19 Delta strains, significant cancellations, and the need to relocate staff to support pandemic response.” The Morning Edition newsletter is a guide to the most important and interesting stories, analyzes and insights of the day. sign up here.. With Lucy Cormac

