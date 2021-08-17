Health
Covid-19: Delta infection due to door opening at Jetpark MIQ Hotel in Auckland
NS Delta variant Of the causative coronavirus COVID-19 Sent between two groups at the Jet Park Hotel in Auckland when the doors of the hotel’s two rooms opened simultaneously for 3-5 seconds.
Brigadier Rose King, co-head of the Managed Isolation Quarantine (MIQ) system, said three cases of the same bubble and room detected between July 27 and July 29 in a hotel room opposite. He said he had caught the virus from a staying person.
There were no bubble violations, but the three cases were found to be genomically related to travelers in the opposite room. Not an existing case within the four bubbles.
Dr. Harriet Kerr, Deputy Director of Public Health, Ministry of Health, found that the doors on either side of the corridor were opened four times between July 19 and 27, for about 3-5 seconds. Said. It is considered infectious.
Three times were due to regular meal deliveries and one was due to a medical examination.
At that time, other returnees were not exposed and staff were wearing personal protective equipment, she said.
Kerr said authorities were convinced that “there is no risk to the public as a result of this.”
The incident involved a group of five people who were transferred to Jet Park after one was tested positive on a zero-day swab on July 15. Two more were positive on day 13 and the other was positive on day 15 (July 29).
The solo traveler, who was staying in the room directly opposite, was moved to Jet Park on July 19.
The linked cases did not arrive from the same country or share flights and stayed in different managed quarantines before moving to Jet Park in Manguere, South Auckland.
Video surveillance footage confirmed that one traveler did not leave the room during his stay.
King said Tuesday morning that the result was an “immediate change” at Jet Park, with food delivery and health check-up procedures to prevent future episodes where the doors would open at the same time.
King said it is difficult to have complete control over some elements of human behavior.
“We don’t have control over when the returnees open the door, but we’re taking steps to reduce the chances as much as possible.”
Due to the low number of cases at the Jet Park facility, staff could also have a wider separation of returnees through the facility, she said.
The MIQ Technical Advisory Group is reviewing the study and working on recommendations for reducing the number of door openings and “eliminating” synchronous door openings, if possible, at all 31 facilities.
According to King, about 165,000 people were outbreaks through MIQ, with “very few” infections in the facility.
“Sure, this has never happened at Jet Park.”
According to King, the incident highlighted how Covid-19 is evolving continuously and how vigilant it is that “all of us need to continue.”
Covid-19’s response minister, Chris Hipkins, said the case showed “how clever the virus is.”
At Christmas, health officials were dealing with the UK version of Covid-19, which is more contagious than usual. Now they are fighting to keep Delta out. Delta is once again susceptible to transmission.
“As the virus continues to mutate, the risk of infection continues to increase.”
Health officials “need to work on the basis that it is likely to continue,” he said, and the virus will become more and more contagious.
