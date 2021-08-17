Research analysis sheds light on protracted symptoms among COVID-19 long-haul carriers

The most common protracted symptoms were fatigue (58%), headache (44%), attention deficit (27%), hair loss (25%), and dyspnea (24%).

The report states: “Interdisciplinary teams are essential to develop clinical management strategies with a patient-wide perspective designed to address precautionary measures, rehabilitation techniques, and long-term COVID-19 care.”

A Minnesota patient experiencing long-distance transport symptoms of COVID-19 told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that he was verifying new data on this mysterious condition.

“I’ve forgotten almost everything. I have to take notes about almost everything,” said Jessica Brock of Maple Grove. “I’m having a hard time finding a word, but it’s not like me.”

Brock said he was infected with COVID-19 in May 2020. Now, 15 months later, she is still working on vision problems such as amnesia, severe muscle aches, and eyestrain.

“I’m just learning to live with it, and I think it’s probably a new norm for me,” Brock said.

Last year, several clinics specializing in post-COVID-19 care were opened in Minnesota.

The Mayo Clinic said their COVID-19 Activity Rehabilitation Program (CARP) was one of the first interdisciplinary programs established to evaluate and treat patients with post-COVID-19 syndrome.

CARP began examining patients in April 2020 and formalized the program in June 2020.

“We’ve seen some specific trends over the past year, for example, fatigue tends to be the most common symptom,” said Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn, an occupational medicine expert who is the medical director of CARP. Says.

Dr. Vanichkachorn said the program examined more than 500 patients last year.

“It seems that there are two groups of patients. The first group tends to get better 4-6 months after the acute infection. After that, up to one patient in the longer group can have prolonged symptoms. More than a year. ”

He said Research led by the Mayo Clinic surrounding long-haul carriers It was found that more than one-third of patients reported difficulty in performing basic activities of daily living.

He said a new analysis of Scientific Reports would help clarify what patients continue to deal with after their first recovery from COVID-19.

“This study is an important step forward and sheds more light on the plight of this condition,” said Vanichikakorn.

He said his direct experience with patients in Minnesota also led to a deeper understanding of how to help them.

“There are two important things we have learned since we started treating this condition. One is that patients can overdo their activities early on. Often causes a lot of stress and frustration on the body, “says Vanichkachorn. Said.

“Here at the Mayo Clinic, we recommend the so-called” paced activity approach. ” With this approach, the patient slowly increases activity over time and does not overstress the body. Second, it turned out to be a more neurological condition. It’s more important than initially expected to meet with a neurologist to discuss headaches, hearing loss, and mysterious sensations in the body. “

Long-haul carriers like Brock ask protracted questions about their protracted symptoms.

“Did it damage us? Is it permanent? Will it be better?” Brock said. “My hope is that it will get better and it won’t be like this forever.”

Dr. Vanichkachorn says research at the Mayo Clinic is ongoing as it aims to learn what is happening at the chemical level in the patient’s body and to be able to offer additional treatment options. Said.

If you are experiencing long-distance symptoms of COVID-19 and would like to seek help from the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Activity Rehabilitation Program, call Mayo Clinic Occupational Medicine (507-284-4340) for more information. please.