ADF Vaccination Team Dispatched to Western New South Wales to Stop Covid Outbreaks in Indigenous Communities | Indigenous Australians

The federal government deploys five teams of Australian Defense Force personnel in the west New South Wales As part of an urgent promotion to vaccinate vulnerable indigenous communities as the region is scrambling to anticipate the outbreak of the delta.

A “mobile, flexible and highly trained” 14-person vaccination team, including healthcare professionals, nurses and logistics professionals, arrived in western New South Wales on Wednesday and was indigenous. Based in Dubbo, where the epidemic is widespread.

The Australian Medical Support Team (Ausmat) will also be dispatched to provide clinical support for the local medical network, as well as additional personal protective equipment and vaccine supplies.

116 Covid-19s are active in many of the state’s most remote indigenous communities, with 107 in Dubbo, 2 in Burke, 3 in Mudgee, and 4 in Walgett. doing.

Despite the fact that indigenous peoples have been identified as a priority group for vaccination Less than 20% of Aboriginal population People over the age of 16 in western New South Wales were vaccinated once, and only 8% were fully vaccinated.

This means that indigenous immunization rates are significantly lower than overall immunization rates in the same area. In this area, 36.9% of all people are vaccinated at least once, and 16.3% of all people are fully vaccinated. Geographical vaccination statistics provided by the Ministry of Health..

Guardian Australia Reported The majority of Covid cases in the region are Aboriginal people, and 40% are unvaccinated Aboriginal children between the ages of 10 and 19.

Prime minister, Scott MorrisonThe federal and New South Wales governments were trying to address the issue of low vaccination, although the situation was concerned on Tuesday.

“It’s difficult to get high vaccination rates in different populations. Some communities are more difficult. Their remoteness and many other issues are related to it, and of course we have those vaccines. We want to get as high a rate as possible, “Morrison said.

“We continue to encourage these communities to cooperate in these efforts, but of course we are concerned about what is happening in western New South Wales, so with additional resources. Efforts, doses and masks, and the AUSMAT team and all of these are provided to ensure that we can handle the situation. “

Federal Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly keeps people from being “backward” when asked why no further efforts have been made to vaccinate vulnerable people before the outbreak occurs. Prompted to.

“Look forward to what has happened in the last few days, with extraordinary efforts, literally thousands of vaccinations happening in Walgett, Burke, and many other places in western New South Wales. Let’s see. “

Minister Indigenous AustraliansKen Wyatt said some indigenous people were afraid of adverse effects and chose not to be vaccinated when supplies were provided early in the program, but vaccination rates are now rising significantly. Stated.

“In some places, they thought they would be far from what was happening in the capital. People’s movements now recognize that the virus can spread everywhere. “I will,” said Wyatt.

“Their remote community has that reassurance. This is currently changing and is a game changer, which is why we are stepping up.

“People now believe it’s time for them to take positive action, and elders and leaders ensure that candid messages, candid discussions are now part of what the community is hearing. doing.”

With an update to NSW Covid on Tuesday, authorities announced 18 new cases of coronavirus in the region. This means that there are currently 116 cases of coronavirus in western New South Wales.

Dubbo is the focus of outbreaks in the region and currently has two cases spread to communities near Narromine and Gilgandra.



In the latest information on Covid in western New South Wales, attended by people including the Mayor of Dubbo and indigenous health leaders, authorities said 84 health workers in the area were quarantined for Covid exposure and medical care. Staff have revealed that it can be a pressure point for containment efforts.

Further west, Broken Hill recorded the first case of a man visiting Wilcannia between symptoms beginning on Friday and diagnosis on Monday. The contact tracer has not yet identified the source of infection.

The new move to vaccinate vulnerable indigenous communities will take place on Monday after the country administers a record number of about 280,000 vaccines.

Last week, more doses were given as a percentage of the population than any week in the UK vaccination program, equivalent to nearly 200 doses per minute, Morrison said.

“In the short amount of time I’m talking about, hundreds, hundreds, and hundreds of doses have gone one step closer to us at all doses,” Morrison said.

He said that in all states and territories except Western Australia, more than 25% of the population is currently receiving two doses, urging people to remain positive.

“Don’t give up. It’s not our nature. Don’t give in to it. I’m still looking forward to it. Sometimes you can only see the tunnel, you can’t see the light. But I Wants to tell you that the light is there, and every day you help us achieve it. “

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the vaccine numbers were “reassuring” and that more than 10 million Australians received at least one dose.

“It’s a very important number as it overwhelmingly leads to a second dose and it’s very encouraging.”

The governments of New South Wales, Victoria, and ACT all want to secure more vaccine supplies to rapidly increase vaccination rates, as more than half of the country remains blocked. The plea will come.

About half of the additional 1 million Pfizer doses secured by the government from Poland will arrive in Australia this afternoon. The first installment arrived on Sunday and Hunt states that it is currently being batch tested by the Therapeutic Goods Department and will be distributed in the coming days.