Breast cancer screening should continue to be a high priority





Early detection is essential for women to win the fight against breast cancer. BreastScreenNSW decision earlier this week Suspend all regular breast screenings throughout the state Allowing staff to help manage COVID-19 seems to be short-sighted. Breast cancer experts report that the closure of regular screening services last year led to delays in cancer detection and treatment. A 6-month delay may mean the difference between minimally invasive surgery and mastectomy and the need for broader radiation or chemotherapy. Fran Boyle, a breast cancer expert at the University of Sydney, said women began to develop large breast cancer by the end of the year after regular screening services were interrupted during the blockade last year. Many were overwhelmed by regret. Radiation Therapy Advisory Group (RTAG), an alliance of cancer patient advocates, healthcare providers, healthcare technology vendors, and oncology professionals, Release report this week This highlighted the delay in screening and the risk of breast cancer diagnosis. Australian medical professionals say they expect that when regular screening services are resumed, “patients will present with more advanced cancer because they missed the screening and were not diagnosed.”

According to the report, Australia saw a 145,000 decrease in mammograms between January and June last year compared to the same period in 2018. Screening rates fell by 37% and breast cancer surgery fell by 33% during the blockade in Victoria last year. New South Wales Police Minister David Elliott, whose wife Nicole survived breast cancer, knows the importance of early detection and is urging the state government to resume breast screening services. Labor lawmaker Sophie Kotosis, who has also been successful in treating breast cancer, is also behind the promotion of service resumption. “Closing a breast screen clinic is horrifying and playing in women’s lives,” she said. Breast cancer leaders, including Professor John Voyage, who runs breast cancer services as a former director of Breast Screen NSW throughout Westmead Hospital and the state, believe that the temporary closure of screening services is an “overreaction.” He states that breast screening is no different from providing services to other radiologists and general practitioners in terms of safety management and COVID-19 infection control. Professor Boyages emphasizes the importance of prioritizing breast cancer, which is one of the most common causes of cancer death in women. Professor Boyle, chairman of the Australian Society of Clinical Oncology, suggested that there should be a route for vaccinated patients and medical professionals to access breast screening. This sounds reasonable.

