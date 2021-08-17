



In Maryland, there was a surge of new coronavirus cases during the week ending Sunday, with 5,983 cases reported, an increase of 22.8%. Last week there were 4,874 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Maryland ranks 47th among the states with the fastest per capita spread of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, coronavirus cases in the United States increased by 20.3% from the previous week, with 914,968 cases reported. With 1.82% of the country’s population, Maryland had 0.65% of the country’s case last week. Nationally, 46 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Wicomico County reported 234 cases and one death last week. A week ago, 160 cases and one death were reported. Through the pandemic, 8,286 cases and 180 deaths have been reported. Worcester County reported 99 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, 59 cases and 0 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 3,922 cases and 106 deaths have been reported. Somerset County reported 45 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 25 cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 2,711 cases and 42 deaths have been reported. Sussex County reported 467 cases and one death last week. A week ago, 330 cases and 1 death were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 27,524 cases and 547 deaths have been reported. Accomack County reported 64 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, 55 cases and 0 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 3,047 cases and 47 deaths have been reported. Northampton County reported eight cases and zero deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 11 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 830 cases and 37 deaths have been reported. more:Wicomico County COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 44% of fully vaccinated people more:Hogan: Within Delta Serge, there are no Maskmandate or other state-wide COVID-19 limits Within Maryland, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita occurred in Dorchester, Wicomico, and Worcester counties. Overall, the newest case was added to 1,139 Prince George’s County. Montgomery County, 790 cases. Baltimore County was 679. Weekly cases increased in 24 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in Prince George’s, Baltimore, and Baltimore City counties. >> See how your community has progressed in recent cases of coronavirus Maryland ranks 11th in the state, with at least one vaccination, with 66.5% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 59.7%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, Maryland reported 77,727 vaccinations, including 46,828 initial doses. Last week, the state received 85,809 vaccinations, including 54,102 initial doses. Overall, Maryland reported a total of 7,382,630 doses. In Maryland, 34 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before, 29 people were reported dead. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 479,952 people have been coronavirus-positive and 9,891 have died from the disease in Maryland, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 36,678,753 people are positive and 621,635 have died. >> Follow coronavirus cases across the United States USA TODAY analyzed data from a federal hospital on Sunday, August 15th. COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state: Last week: 1,801

Week before: 1,718

4 weeks ago: 1,269 COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in Japan: Last week: 122,551

Week before: 103,585

4 weeks ago: 52,507 USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

