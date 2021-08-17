At Delta, luck is no longer on our side

COVID-19

A new community case in Auckland was announced this afternoon. Read Marc Daalder’s analysis of the Delta variant and why the luck you got from the original coronavirus infection went wrong.

analysis: The government issued a number of harsh warnings last week about the dangers Delta variants pose to New Zealand.

Covid-19’s response minister, Chris Hipkins, said a level 4 blockade would be on the table if a delta was detected during weekly vaccine updates.And Jacinda Ardern Variant ability to overwhelm contact tracers As one of the reasons for extending the time between vaccinations so that as many people as possible receive partial protection in the coming weeks.

In part, this is Raging outbreak in New South WalesThe minister reminded me that New Zealand is not exempt, despite the overlapping restrictions that have become more stringent in the last two months. Some recognize that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) virus is two to four times more infectious than the original coronavirus. Will spread to partially vaccinated populations..

And, more and more, as we finally tackle the reality that the strange transmission dynamics of the coronavirus are no longer in our favor, harsh government predictions come. Where luck might once have been on our side, the Delta Variant changed the game.

Luck and overdispersion

A general criticism of New Zealand’s Covid-19 reaction is that it was only possible with good luck.

Indeed, during the first wave of the pandemic, New Zealand was fortunate in that our outbreak began much later than many others.

But since then, we have benefited more from the diligence of healthcare professionals and the candid assessment of odds. It’s not luck-admitting that the odds have been in our favor over the past year.

Take a case of Covid-19 who ate in a crowded Wellington restaurant and did not infect anyone. Or a Covid-19 woman who traveled around Northland by car but didn’t infect anyone, even her husband in the passenger seat. Or a man who broke the rules after the first blockade in Auckland in February and went to Jim and college while infected, but didn’t give it to anyone else.

Or a Sydney man who was able to generate 2,500 close contacts over the weekend in Wellington, but was able to infect his partner after returning to Australia.

We are still playing with the loaded dice, but this time the odds are no longer in our favor.

None of this was luck in the sense that unlikely events would occur. It was simply the result of one of the most important features of the coronavirus. One of the biggest reasons it is such a “tricky virus”..

That property is called overdispersion. In plain English: Most Covid-19 cases do not infect anyone else. Some people infect one or two others with the virus. And the minority (about 20 percent) is responsible for the majority of subsequent infections (about 80 percent).

Therefore, one case that crosses the border is more likely to fail than to start an outbreak.It is also the reason why outbreaks often need to start Some kind of superspreader event to gain tractionOr, even in just a handful of cases, it can drop to zero within a few weeks. Remember that the first outbreaks in March and April were caused by a very wide range of events, including St. Patrick’s Day party in Matamata, a wedding in Bluff, and a cow conference in Queenstown. ..

Delta dynamics

One of the biggest concerns about delta variants is that they appear to be changing this dynamics. In other words, the odds are no longer in our favor.

It seems that there are still cases where the virus is not transmitted, but remember that a man in Sydney infected only his partner. He was the case for Delta, but now the percentage of cases is low. And those who take it over may now do so for more people. In 20% of Covid-19 cases, which account for 80% of infections (rule of thumb may still be valid), each can infect two to four times as many people as before.

“It’s still volatile, and far more people are spreading it and shifting it in the wrong direction,” said sick Michael Planck, a professor of mathematics at the University of Canterbury. Modeler of Te Pūnaha Matatini.

“Delta has accumulated more probabilities than previous variants. The original variant of Covid-19 relied on superspreading events early on to initiate its outbreak. Superspreading. Avoid the event, you could run away with it.

“On the other hand, for Delta, that’s not really the case. You can run it without necessarily needing a superspreader event. You can get a superspreader event, but it’s much faster on its own. However, it is more likely that the outbreak can establish itself without needing it. “

Moderate measures that would once curb the outbreak of Covid-19 can no longer fulfill its mission. Level 2 limits the damage that a Superspreader event can do by limiting the rally at 100, and Level 3 reduces the chances of a Superspreader to almost zero.

However, New South Wales shows the limits of that approach. The virus now appears to be spreading in pharmacies, gyms and supermarkets. Once established, simply reducing the size of the rally will not eliminate it. As long as the bubbles are mixed, the delta variant will find a way to jump between them.

“Once Delta entered a household, it turned out to infect the majority of people in that household, which means that it has far more opportunities to spread to the next home and continue,” Planck said. I have.

What does this mean for New Zealand?

To get started, you need to double your community testing and contact tracing efforts.

according to Modeling with complex systemsWhen tested in 15% of symptomatological Covid-19 cases, the incidence of mutants as infectious as Delta can occur in less than 100 cases. According to Flutracking.net data, even in 50 or 75 cases, it’s difficult to lock in Delta, but it takes about half the time to reach the 15% test goal.

For scans, too, the rate is much lower than the September 2020 peak, indicating that many people aren’t scanning as much as they used to.

The worse the scan and test situation, the greater the limit required if a delta occurrence is found.

Delta is a game changer before a single case of Covid-19 of known origin may not have to worry. Hypkins says he could have taken a tougher approach than escalating the capital to level 2 if he faced the scenario of a Sydney man who visited so many places in Wellington again.

All cases of the virus should be treated like a potential superspreader. Potential superspreaders can lead to four times as many cases as the original virus. By setting expectations about the need to return to Level 4, the government has shown that it is treating Delta with appropriate levels of care.

We are still playing with the loaded dice, but this time the odds are no longer in our favor.