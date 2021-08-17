There is no evidence that the Covid vaccine increases the risk of pregnancy, medical regulators say





UK health regulators say there is no evidence that Covid jabs affect the ability to give birth or have children. According to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), there is no pattern from previous reports suggesting that any of the vaccines used in the United Kingdom, or reactions to them, increase the risk of miscarriage or stillbirth. In an update announced on Monday, MHRA said: COVID-19 Vaccines affect the ability to give birth and give birth to children. ” Read more: The latest Covid-19 rate in the northeast when the new self-quarantine rules come into force The number of reports of miscarriage and stillbirth is ” Pregnant woman People who have been vaccinated with Covid-19 and how common are these events in the UK outside the pandemic? ” Regulators added: “There are no reports of any of the Covid-19 vaccines used in the United Kingdom, or any pattern suggesting that a response to these vaccines increases the risk of miscarriage or stillbirth. “There is no pattern from reports suggesting that any of the Covid-19 vaccines used in the United Kingdom increases the risk of birth defects or birth complications.” “Pregnant women report suspicious reactions to the same vaccines as non-pregnant women,” he added. MHRA said it is currently considering reporting suspected side effects of menstrual disorders and unexpected vaginal bleeding after vaccination, but so far, symptoms associated with changes in menstrual period and coronavirus jab. Nothing was found to support the association with. What is being reported is inherently temporary. “ Pregnant women infected with symptomatic Covid-19 have been reported to be 2-3 times more likely to give birth to a baby prematurely. Wales online.. In April, the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) needs to update guidance to provide pregnant women with Covid-19 jabs at the same time as other groups based on age and clinical risk groups. Said. When data released by the NHS England and Oxford University last month showed that the majority of pregnant women hospitalized with the virus had not been vaccinated, health officials recommended that pregnant women be vaccinated. To send the latest local news in your area directly to your inbox daily, visit here and sign up for our free newsletter.

