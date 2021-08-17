Health
NIAC advises that vaccinations can be mixed
The Minister of Health said he had received advice from the National Immunity Advisory Board.
(NIAC) Being able to mix vaccines in certain situations
Stephen Donnelly said good news for those who have a single dose of AstraZeneca and prefer the mRNA vaccine for the second dose for a variety of reasons.
Minister Donnelly said he spoke at the Covid-19 Test Center in Ardee, Louth, and said he had approved the advice from NIAC given by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan.
He said the Ministry of Health is working very closely with Health Service Executives and the Vaccine Task Force to develop and schedule “ambitious” plans for the deployment of booster shots.
Minister Donnelly said NIAC’s advice was to give boosters almost at the same time as the flu shot.
“It will usually happen around the last week of September, the first week of October,” he said.
“NIAC is currently reviewing the details of potential booster campaigns and expects to receive advice from NIAC starting next week, which will allow people to move forward with more detailed plans and when they can expect boosters. You can tell which group. “
The story of the latest coronavirus
Earlier, the vaccine program HSE National Lead described the response to the deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine as “amazing.”
Regarding RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Damian McCarion said Ireland was “the highest percentage in Europe” when it comes to vaccination.
McCarion said in the coming weeks, the gap between partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people will close as people receive a second vaccination.
He advises anyone who is partially vaccinated to step forward for a second vaccination, and so far there is no suggestion that people will not. Stated.
He said it is important to maximize population coverage in order to protect people individually and collectively.
In connection with the preparation of HSE for vaccine booster shots, he said they would receive their advice from NIAC.
He said NIAC previously provided “good, solid advice” and always takes an evidence-based approach.
“We’ll probably get final advice from them in the coming weeks,” McCarion said.
“They continuously review the evidence. We have some preliminary advice and as a result we have some operational plans.
“There may be a very small time frame between receiving the final advice and actually having to implement the booster program.”
McCarion said he was also considering how it would work in parallel with the regular flu vaccination campaign.
Health Service Executive CEO Paul Reid states that 82% of Irish adults are fully vaccinated and 90% are vaccinated at least once.
In a Twitter post, more than 6.4 million vaccines have been given so far, and about 100,000 children between the ages of 12 and 15 are enrolled in the vaccine.
Currently, more than 6.4 million vaccines are given here, with 82% of adults fully vaccinated and 90% partially vaccinated. Significant progress continued between the ages of 12 and 15, with approximately 100,000 registered and 47,000 managed. Vaccines are working and give us a path to a brighter future. @HSELive
— Paul Reed (@paulreiddublin) August 17, 2021
Decrease in inpatients
According to the latest figures, the number of patients hospitalized for Covid-19 has decreased by 14 to 248.
Fifty-one of these patients are being treated in the intensive care unit.
According to the latest HSE operational report, the acute care hospital system has 159 general beds and 23 adult ICU beds are free.
Additional Report Fargal Bowers
